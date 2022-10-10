IND vs SA 2022: "Genuine match-winner for India in years to come"- Reetinder Sodhi hails Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after Men in Blue's dominant win in Ranchi

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi hailed Team India's Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for their incredible partnership as the hosts thumped South Africa by seven wickets in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

Iyer brought up his second ODI hundred and remained unbeaten on 113. Although local boy Ishan (93) couldn't reach his hundred, he entertained the crowd with his monstrous sixes. Sodhi sees great potential in the youngster to become a dependable batter for the Men in Blue in the future.

Speaking to India News, here's what Sodhi had to say about the performance of the two batters:

"This is a huge win. Ishan Kishan has shown that he has the capability to become a genuine match-winner for India in years to come. Shreyas Iyer is such a player that when he gets in his groove, he plays like Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav.

"He has all the shots in his armoury and has the ability to win games. We have such youngsters now that if someone from the main team doesn't perform, you have an able replacement."

Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan have made their case stronger: Rajkumar Sharma

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, was also present on the panel. He also hailed Iyer and Ishan for making the most of the limited opportunities they are getting in ODIs.

Sharma understands that these are fringe players as the main team prepares for the T20 World Cup. However, he also believes that even when the first-choice players are back, the two rising stars can give the selectors a good headache.

On this, he stated:

"Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have performed brilliantly and have certainly made their case stronger for playing in the senior (main) team. They have played in the senior team of late and have certainly shown that they have the capability to perform under pressure."

With qualification for the World Cup next year in mind, South Africa will be desperate to win the final ODI in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

