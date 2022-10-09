IND vs SA 2022: "He's my pick for Australia"- Fans hail Mohammed Siraj for yet another impressive performance in 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj continued his resurgence in white-ball cricket for Team India with another brilliant performance, this time against South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday. The speedster picked up figures of 3/38 from his ten overs and was one of the main reasons why the hosts could restrict South Africa to 278/7.
At one stage, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram going really well, it looked like the Proteas would easily cross the 300-run mark. But as he did in the third T20I and first ODI, Mohammed Siraj produced another impressive spell at the death to ensure that the Men in Blue didn't chase a mammoth target.
Fans on Twitter are really buzzing about Siraj doing well of late. With all the debate about whether Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, many feel it is Siraj who should rather go to Australia as a part of the main squad.
Here are some of the reactions:
Mohammed Siraj's catch changed the course of South Africa's innings
Indian bowlers got off to a good start, sending back both openers fairly early in the game. This is when Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram got together. The duo first stabilized the Protea ship and then began to capitalize on the boundary balls.
The duo added 129 runs for the third wicket and looked set to crank it up a notch. However, Mohammed Siraj came back into the attack and provided the much-needed breakthrough of Hendricks. The pacer also took a fine running catch from long on to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen and that really put South Africa on the back foot.
The visitors did have David Miller on the crease, but he found it difficult to connect, thanks to some disciplined bowling by the hosts in the end. Will Team India manage to chase down 279 and stay alive in the series? Only time will tell.