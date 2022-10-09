IND vs SA 2022: "He's my pick for Australia"- Fans hail Mohammed Siraj for yet another impressive performance in 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj continued his resurgence in white-ball cricket for Team India with another brilliant performance, this time against South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday. The speedster picked up figures of 3/38 from his ten overs and was one of the main reasons why the hosts could restrict South Africa to 278/7.

At one stage, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram going really well, it looked like the Proteas would easily cross the 300-run mark. But as he did in the third T20I and first ODI, Mohammed Siraj produced another impressive spell at the death to ensure that the Men in Blue didn't chase a mammoth target.

Fans on Twitter are really buzzing about Siraj doing well of late. With all the debate about whether Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, many feel it is Siraj who should rather go to Australia as a part of the main squad.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mohammed Siraj in ODI in 2022:



Matches - 11

Wickets - 16

Economy - 4.52

Average - 26



Fantastic from Siraj, real quality with new ball and improving in other phases as well.

° @anubhav__tweets 🏼 🏼 @sanjaymanjrekar Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad. @sanjaymanjrekar Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad.👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/YiUPCY6hHI

Royal Hindustani @Rudra2812

#INDvSA And Once again Siraj has bowled his heart out. Offcourse he was mostly bowling against Maharaj on low pitch but he has shown he can execute his variation in death over.. And Once again Siraj has bowled his heart out. Offcourse he was mostly bowling against Maharaj on low pitch but he has shown he can execute his variation in death over..#INDvSA

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Really good stuff from Siraj today, showing good signs on return. Happy for him. Really good stuff from Siraj today, showing good signs on return. Happy for him.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mohammad Siraj Bowled 11 maiden overs in ODIs in 2022 - Most by any bowler in the world in this format. Mohammad Siraj Bowled 11 maiden overs in ODIs in 2022 - Most by any bowler in the world in this format. https://t.co/7GEWyu8IyD

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh



On another note - I wouldn’t bother about the fitness tests at NCA. he’s my pick for Australia. Funny that Siraj missed the stumps trying to run out Miller and then claimed a dead ball!On another note - I wouldn’t bother about the fitness tests at NCA. he’s my pick for Australia. Funny that Siraj missed the stumps trying to run out Miller and then claimed a dead ball! 😅On another note - I wouldn’t bother about the fitness tests at NCA. he’s my pick for Australia.

The Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ 🏻 Streets saying Siraj did well again. I called it few days back even when his economy didn't show it Streets saying Siraj did well again. I called it few days back even when his economy didn't show it 👍🏻

Manya @CSKian716 Such high quality bowling, especially at the death, from Siraj. One more good performance in the last ODI and reckon he will be starting against Pakistan. Such high quality bowling, especially at the death, from Siraj. One more good performance in the last ODI and reckon he will be starting against Pakistan.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #INDvSA Turning over to see Mohammed Siraj is having a day Turning over to see Mohammed Siraj is having a day 👀🔥 #INDvSA

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 SA reached 200 in 36.2 overs with 7 wkts left. Great comeback from the bowlers to keep them to 278/7. Just 57 runs in last 10 overs. Siraj the standout. #INDvSA SA reached 200 in 36.2 overs with 7 wkts left. Great comeback from the bowlers to keep them to 278/7. Just 57 runs in last 10 overs. Siraj the standout. #INDvSA

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar 🏼 🏼 🏼 Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad. Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Considering Siraj's skill, his ceiling as a bowler is immense, but man his temperament is what let's him down at times.



Did very well today tho, happy for him Considering Siraj's skill, his ceiling as a bowler is immense, but man his temperament is what let's him down at times.Did very well today tho, happy for him

Mohammed Siraj's catch changed the course of South Africa's innings

Indian bowlers got off to a good start, sending back both openers fairly early in the game. This is when Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram got together. The duo first stabilized the Protea ship and then began to capitalize on the boundary balls.

The duo added 129 runs for the third wicket and looked set to crank it up a notch. However, Mohammed Siraj came back into the attack and provided the much-needed breakthrough of Hendricks. The pacer also took a fine running catch from long on to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen and that really put South Africa on the back foot.

The visitors did have David Miller on the crease, but he found it difficult to connect, thanks to some disciplined bowling by the hosts in the end. Will Team India manage to chase down 279 and stay alive in the series? Only time will tell.

