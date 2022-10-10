IND vs SA 2022: "If he manages to remain consistent, no one can overlook him"- Rajkumar Sharma on Sanju Samson

Former Delhi cricketer Rajkumar Sharma was pleased with the way Sanju Samson finished the game for Team India in their second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

While Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93) received all the plaudits, Sharma also congratulated Samson for his unbeaten 30 as he continues to impress in the new role given to him by the team management in ODIs.

There has been a lot of talk about how inconsistency has plagued Samson's chances of playing a lot more games for India than he has to date. However, speaking to India News, Sharma claimed that the Kerala batter has probably understood the importance of consistency. He said:

"Sanju Samson has probably realized that he definitely has the talent. If he manages to remain consistent, no one can overlook him then. He makes batting look so easy and plays some effortless shots.

"There was an issue about him being consistent and these two not-outs will definitely give him a lot of confidence."

Sanju Samson's ODI numbers are highly impressive

While many fans were unhappy to see Samson not even named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup, the stylish batter has continued to make the most of his opportunity in the one-day format.

In just eight ODI innings for India, Samson has scored 292 runs, including a couple of half-centuries, at a fantastic average of 73 and an impressive strike rate of 106.95. Moreover, he is yet to be dismissed in the ongoing ODI series against the Proteas.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Very small sample size of 8 ODI innings and average inflated by not outs, but man's learnt to do what selectors need without compromising on the strike-rate so far Great start



#INDvSA Sanju Samson's ODI batting average is now 72.75 with a strike-rate over 100.Very small sample size of 8 ODI innings and average inflated by not outs, but man's learnt to do what selectors need without compromising on the strike-rate so farGreat start Sanju Samson's ODI batting average is now 72.75 with a strike-rate over 100. Very small sample size of 8 ODI innings and average inflated by not outs, but man's learnt to do what selectors need without compromising on the strike-rate so far 😄 Great start 😉#INDvSA

Although Samson wasn't able to win the game for his country at Lucknow, the maturity with which he batted at No.6 was recognized by the cricketing fraternity.

He will hope to continue the impressive run with the bat and strengthen his case ahead of the ODI World Cup squad next year at home.

Poll : 0 votes