IND vs SA 2022: "Some 90s are better than 100s"- Fans cheer up heartbroken Ishan Kishan for his incredible 93 in 2nd ODI

Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 93(84) proved to be a crucial component in Team India's successful chase against South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). The local boy had the entire crowd on their feet with some absolutely stunning shots, especially those against speedster Anrich Nortje, as India won comfortably by seven wickets.
India once again lost a couple of wickets after a decent start in the chase of 279. However, the fantastic partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 113*, took the game completely out of the hold of the Proteas.
Fans on Twitter were heartbroken that Ishan couldn't get to a well-deserved maiden ODI hundred for India. However, they hailed him for his career-best score and the way he managed to shift gears after a cautious start.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ishan Kishan freed himself up by going after Keshav Maharaj
Shikhar Dhawan was once again dismissed early and Shubman Gill, despite looking good, couldn't make the most of his start. Ishan Kishan walked in at No.3 and started his innings rather slowly, trying to gage the pace of the pitch first.
Shreyas Iyer continued from where he left off at Lucknow as he kept the scoreboard ticking and proved to be an ideal foil for the southpaw. Once he was set, Kishan took the attack to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.
Smashing him for multiple sixes, the southpaw put Maharaj under pressure and the latter had to take himself out of the attack. The wicketkeeper-batter got into his groove and didn't hold back when Nortje came to bowl, continuing the onslaught.
Ishan Kishan was gutted after getting dismissed, as he was just seven runs away from his maiden hundred for India. However, he will know that he has played a crucial role in helping India keep the series alive.
South Africa are under more pressure now, given how crucial every ODI is for them to qualify directly for next year's ODI World Cup.
The decider will be played on Tuesday, October 11, in Delhi.