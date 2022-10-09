Create

IND vs SA 2022: "Some 90s are better than 100s"- Fans cheer up heartbroken Ishan Kishan for his incredible 93 in 2nd ODI

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 09, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Ishan Kishan was distraught when he hit the ball straight to the fielder in the deep. (P.C.:Twitter)
Ishan Kishan was distraught after being dismissed in the 90s. (P.C.:Twitter)

Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 93(84) proved to be a crucial component in Team India's successful chase against South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). The local boy had the entire crowd on their feet with some absolutely stunning shots, especially those against speedster Anrich Nortje, as India won comfortably by seven wickets.

India once again lost a couple of wickets after a decent start in the chase of 279. However, the fantastic partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 113*, took the game completely out of the hold of the Proteas.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken that Ishan couldn't get to a well-deserved maiden ODI hundred for India. However, they hailed him for his career-best score and the way he managed to shift gears after a cautious start.

Here are some of the reactions:

Include this in that Category 'Some 90s are better than 100s'Well played Ishan 🙌 #INDvSA https://t.co/KAccFn7PFF
He was dismissed in the same region during his 99 v RCB. Nonetheless, amazing knock 👏
All class 👏👏👏 Well done boys 🤗 Keep shining ✨ https://t.co/mLt9MOdXEq
This bat Kishan is using sounds different 👌🏽
@mufaddal_vohra Owning the opposition and then Missing a hundred isn't new for Ishan. https://t.co/dmI7Djl1iI
A heartbreak for Ishan Kishan - dismissed for 93 in 84 balls 4 fours and 7 sixes. An absolute brilliant knock by Kishan, he was smashing it so well.Well played, Kishan! https://t.co/r0MoxgUkx3
+ Nortje🤣 twitter.com/IAmGrooottttt/…
Some 40s and 90s are so special .#ViratKohli𓃵 #ishankishan #IndvsSAodi https://t.co/2u9v9qIfey
Well played champ 💙.. Hard luck 🥺💔... Keep shining like these 💝 #INDvSA @ishankishan51 https://t.co/pWWTtTr6K6
Hard luck, Ishan. Everyone can feel the pain. https://t.co/lKCWiAj7FX
Kishan pressed beast mode.
Ishan Kishen’s shot-making was breathtaking…the way he took down Nortje was simply stunning. Don’t worry about the 7 runs that you didn’t score…the 93 runs you scored were game-changing, @ishankishan51 #IndvSA
That was a terrific partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.
I for Ishan. I for Iyer. I for Indiaaaa 😍🇮🇳
What a fabulous innings by @Ishankishan51, well played Ishan you were terrific on the field today as always 🙌 #INDvsSA https://t.co/5spGl4xzGd

Ishan Kishan freed himself up by going after Keshav Maharaj

Shikhar Dhawan was once again dismissed early and Shubman Gill, despite looking good, couldn't make the most of his start. Ishan Kishan walked in at No.3 and started his innings rather slowly, trying to gage the pace of the pitch first.

Shreyas Iyer continued from where he left off at Lucknow as he kept the scoreboard ticking and proved to be an ideal foil for the southpaw. Once he was set, Kishan took the attack to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Smashing him for multiple sixes, the southpaw put Maharaj under pressure and the latter had to take himself out of the attack. The wicketkeeper-batter got into his groove and didn't hold back when Nortje came to bowl, continuing the onslaught.

Ishan Kishan was gutted after getting dismissed, as he was just seven runs away from his maiden hundred for India. However, he will know that he has played a crucial role in helping India keep the series alive.

South Africa are under more pressure now, given how crucial every ODI is for them to qualify directly for next year's ODI World Cup.

The decider will be played on Tuesday, October 11, in Delhi.

