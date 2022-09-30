Top 10 funny memes after Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Team India squad for the last two T20I matches against South Africa in the ongoing series. A back stress fracture injury ruled Bumrah out of the series.

Reports have surfaced that he will also miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia due to the seriousness of the injury. The pace stalwart might miss out on action for four to six months.

His misfortune has presented a great chance for Siraj to revive his T20I career. Team India's pace department has been struggling recently, with bowlers leaking runs heavily in the death overs.

The team management and fans will be optimistic that Siraj's inclusion will add a new dimension to the bowling attack along with some much-needed additional miles on the speed gun.

The 28-year-old pacer also had a fruitful season with RCB in IPL 2021, where he tasted success in the death overs with accurate yorkers and clever variations. It will be highly beneficial for Team India if he can replicate those efforts in the upcoming games.

After learning about his inclusion in the squad for the South Africa series, fans took to Twitter to express their divided opinions through intriguing memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

ragnar lothbrok @popey_1971

#mohammadshami #T20WorldCup2022

#BCCI @BCCI I have no doubt about siraj ability in Australian pitches....but my simple question is if u selected shami and chahar your reserve player than what is the parameters to choose out of the squad player... @BCCI I have no doubt about siraj ability in Australian pitches....but my simple question is if u selected shami and chahar your reserve player than what is the parameters to choose out of the squad player...#mohammadshami #T20WorldCup2022 #BCCI https://t.co/58O4oN0dsW

anshika @mightjd13 siraj in our t20 squad siraj in our t20 squad https://t.co/djLc0RyNPi

Shivanshu singh @Shivaanshusingh BCCI announces Siraj as Bumrah's replacement in the ongoing series. BCCI announces Siraj as Bumrah's replacement in the ongoing series. https://t.co/OO0mwu9dQd

BCCI gives an update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced on Friday that the selectors chose Mohammed Siraj to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the last two T20I matches against South Africa.

Bumrah also missed the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28, which India won comfortably by eight wickets. Guwahati and Indore will host the second and third matches of the series on October 2 and 4.

BCCI updated fans that Jasprit Bumrah is currently under the medical team's observation and did not disclose any details regarding the duration of his recovery.

BCCI's media release read:

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #INDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

India's updated squad for T20I series against South Africa

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Do you think Mohammed Siraj is the best possible replacement? Sound your opinion in the comments section

