IND vs SA 2022: "Unfortunate that I missed on the hundred but happy that my team won" - Ishan Kishan

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan lamented missing out on a maiden international hundred in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday (October 9) in Ranchi. However, the youngster was relieved that India picked up a comfortable win and leveled the series.

Kishan, who came in to bat at number three on Sunday, played an attacking knock of 93 as India found themselves in a spot of bother at 48-2 while chasing 279. The southpaw hit four fours and seven sixes and added 161 off 155 deliveries with Shreyas Iyer to give the hosts the upper hand.

Speaking after India's seven-wicket victory, the Jharkhand player revealed that they were focused on putting the Proteas under pressure and putting away any poor deliveries. He also mentioned that while he was disappointed about missing out on his maiden ODI century by seven runs, he was glad that India emerged victorious.

As quoted by India Today, he said:

"Unfortunate that I missed on the hundred but happy that my team won the game. It was not easy for a new batsman to score the runs. It was a matter of putting the pressure on the other team also, that we are ready to put away if they missed their mark.

"I was looking to pull whenever the ball was near my chest but didn't premeditate."

Kishan, who holed out to Reeza Hendricks at deep mid-wicket, struggled in the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow after Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill bagged single-figure scores. The Mumbai Indians keeper-batter made 20 off 37 deliveries as the home side fell short by nine runs.

His 84-ball knock today was also Kishan's highest score in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer earns the Player of the Match award as India level series following Ishan Kishan's contribution

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson stayed till the end to finish the game. (Credits: Twitter)

While Kishan starred with 93, Shreyas Iyer stole the show and continued from his quick-fire half-century in Lucknow. The Mumbai batter hit 113 off 111 deliveries and reached three figures off his 103rd ball.

Earlier, South Africa, who elected to bat first, amassed 278 in 50 overs. The score came on the back of half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram and their partnership of 129. India limited the damage towards the end as Mohammed Siraj starred with figures of 10-1-38-3.

The third and final ODI will take place in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

