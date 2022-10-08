IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan and Co. land in Ranchi for 2nd ODI

Team India, led by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, have landed in Ranchi for the second ODI against South Africa. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, October 9.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip on its social media handles where the cricketers were seen traveling from Lucknow to Ranchi. The players received a warm welcome at the hotel and looked in a good mood ahead of the second game.

The BCCI shared a short clip and wrote:

"Touchdown Ranchi TeamIndia | #INDvSA."

The hosts had an underwhelming start to the ODI series, losing the rain-curtailed first game by nine runs. Chasing 240 runs in 40 overs, they fell short despite heroics from Sanju Samson (86*) and Shreyas Iyer (50).

Other batters, including Dhawan (four) and Shubman Gill (three), failed to get going in Lucknow.

The Men in Blue will be keen to bounce back and level the three-match series in Ranchi.

"There's no need to pressure on him" - Saba Karim on Shikhar Dhawan's place in ODI team

Former Indian keeper-batter Saba Karim feels Dhawan will open alongside Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup at home next year. He also emphasized that people shouldn't pressurize the veteran batter after a couple of failures.

Speaking on India News Sports on Friday, October 7, he said:

"Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team has been confirmed. There's no need to put pressure on him all the time. There will be one or two matches where he won't score runs.

"I think the selectors have decided that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the openers in the next 50-over World Cup."

Dhawan has also stressed his ambitions of representing the Men in Blue at the ODI World Cup in 2023. He has so far featured in 159 ODIs, scoring 6651 runs, including 17 centuries, at an average of 45.55.

Poll : 0 votes