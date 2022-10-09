IND vs SA 2022: "You need to make the most of your chances"- Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Team India's top-order needs to take on more responsibility in the second ODI to be played at Ranchi on Sunday. The Men in Blue played with just six batters and an all-rounder in Shardul Thakur in the first game.

The 45-year-old feels Deepak Chahar's replacement, Washington Sundar, could come straight into the team if available and that could add depth to the batting. However, Aakash Chopra also thinks that the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad need to perform better than what they did on Thursday.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained the importance of making the most of the limited opportunities available for these players. He said:

"I am expecting just one change in the Indian team and that is Washington Sundar coming in place of Ravi Bishnoi. I hope the likes of Ruturaj and Ishan take on more responsibility and show better application.

"You're getting the chances now, but once the T20 World Cup is done, the seniors will be available and they will play. You need to make the most of your chances like Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have done."

Aakash Chopra on Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj

Aakash Chopra feels Avesh Khan will have a true test of character in Ranchi. The pacer seemed all set to go to the T20 World Cup, but a horrible Asia Cup and some inconsistent performances saw him miss out on the opportunity.

However, Chopra feels Mohammed Siraj has at least a chance to get into the reserves if he continues to impress. On this, he stated:

"It will be an important game for Avesh. At one point, it looked almost certain that he would make it to the T20 World Cup squad. But now he is not even in the reserves. Shami might make it to the main T20 World Cup squad and Siraj could be called up into the reserves."

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa's ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

