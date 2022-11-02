The Indian bowling unit was carved open by a swashbuckling onslaught by Liton Das in Bangladesh's attempt to chase down the 185-run target in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2. The opening batter brought up his fifty in just 21 balls as Shakib Al Hasan and Co. recorded 60 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wickets.

India have come up against a variety of surfaces in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney so far, but the fresh surface in Adelaide might be the flattest of them all. There was little help for the pacers with minimal swing upfront and the short square boundaries did not help their cause either.

Bangladesh, in particular Das, went for the charge as soon as the second over of the innings, as he dispatched Arshdeep Singh for three boundaries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in his second over, was hit for three consecutive boundaries to keep the onslaught going.

Mohammad Shami's introduction into the attack did not quite ease things for the Men in Blue. The right-arm pacer bowled the last over of the powerplay which went for 16 runs as Bangladesh cruised at 10 runs per over to cement their formidable start.

The current pace attack on display is a revamped one with Jasprit Bumrah not being available. Shami replaced Bumrah in the squad while Mohammed Siraj was included in the reserves to replace the injured Deepak Chahar.

Indian fans have been far from happy with the bowling display from their pacers so far. Here are some of the reactions:

Sankul Pandey @sankul_pandey I am convinced india has the worst bowling attack in the top teams. I am convinced india has the worst bowling attack in the top teams.

Kartik @kartikjuneja29

#INDvsBAN India ki Khatarnaak bowling dekhkar dil th bol rha hai ki baarish ki wajah se match raddh ho jaye pr theater me Match dekhne ke paise diye h wo bi bekar nhi jaane chahiye 🥲 India ki Khatarnaak bowling dekhkar dil th bol rha hai ki baarish ki wajah se match raddh ho jaye pr theater me Match dekhne ke paise diye h wo bi bekar nhi jaane chahiye 🥲#INDvsBAN https://t.co/tb2tiiNEcD

Rohan R Shanbhag @rony619619 Poor bowling n costly drops again as rain intervenes with 17 ahead Bang.



India need to pull things back Poor bowling n costly drops again as rain intervenes with 17 ahead Bang.India need to pull things back

Prem Panicker @prempanicker This is brilliant batting by Liton Das -- a little masterclass in maximising the powerplay.



A bit intrigued, though -- I'd have thought these conditions were optimal for India's swing and seam bowlers. They're getting taken big time here, though. 🤔 This is brilliant batting by Liton Das -- a little masterclass in maximising the powerplay.A bit intrigued, though -- I'd have thought these conditions were optimal for India's swing and seam bowlers. They're getting taken big time here, though. 🤔

saurabh arora @saurabh_7star @mohsinaliisb Not bad balls but pace matters...india lacking express pace like rauf naseem and wasim.. @mohsinaliisb Not bad balls but pace matters...india lacking express pace like rauf naseem and wasim..

Pritam Das @Imprretam @bhogleharsha Talk about India's fielding and keeping. This team surely needs some young guns. Too old people to play a game of t20 @bhogleharsha Talk about India's fielding and keeping. This team surely needs some young guns. Too old people to play a game of t20

Sharanu @shHarranu #T20WorldCup India with this third class bowling attack doesn’t deserve to win World Cup. #INDvsBAN India with this third class bowling attack doesn’t deserve to win World Cup. #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup

Venkataramanan B @venkat0305 @bhogleharsha #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvsBAN Indian bowling looks pedestrian- no variation-allowing Liton Das to hit everywhere- poor show by team India in power play- Why no yorkers attempted? @@bhogleharsha #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvsBAN Indian bowling looks pedestrian- no variation-allowing Liton Das to hit everywhere- poor show by team India in power play- Why no yorkers attempted?

Abhinav Sharma @Abhisharma1976 #T20WorldCup If it doesn't swing, India's bowling attack looks ordinary and will struggle against big teams #INDvsBAN If it doesn't swing, India's bowling attack looks ordinary and will struggle against big teams #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup

D¹⁰ @deeewhy10 Me while watching India bowling today-



(Why cant they give us perfect match with good bowling and batting) Me while watching India bowling today- (Why cant they give us perfect match with good bowling and batting) https://t.co/DaDkldoMDe

Rain interrups play at Adelaide; Bangladesh currently 17 runs ahead by DLS method much to India's dismay

Rohit Sharma introduced Axar Patel into the attack once the powerplay came to an end. The woeful display by the pacers was cushioned a little by a tight over from the all-rounder, who conceded seven runs off his over.

However, rain made its presence felt as soon as the over was concluded, forcing the game to be halted at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian pacers' poor display might go onto hurt the side as Bangladesh have a healthy 17-run cushion according to the DLS method.

Is the current bowling unit toothless on good batting tracks? Let us know what you think.

