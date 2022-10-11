"It’s a chance I thought would never come round again" - Alex Hales looking forward to proving himself in World Cup

England opener Alex Hales admitted that he never thought of representing the national team in World Cups again as the 2022 T20 World Cup beckons. Hales, who has made an impactful international return, stated that he is keen to make the most of the chance and help England lift the trophy.

The right-handed batter, a consistent run-getter in franchise cricket, wasn't included in England's initial T20 World Cup squad. However, Jonny Bairstow's last-minute injury meant the opener found a spot in the 15-man group. He played his first international match in three years last month against Pakistan.

Speaking to The Guardian, the opener said he was keen to play in Australia, given his deep understanding of the conditions, and felt the opportunity wouldn't come again due to plenty of top-order batters. Hales remarked:

"It’s a place I’ve got a lot of experience, and that counts for a lot in T20s. It’s something I didn’t see happening a few months ago, especially with the firepower at the top of the order, and to get this chance, I’m just really keen to make the most of it.

"It’s a chance I thought would never come round again. I want to play with a smile, hopefully get some good scores, and push as hard as I can to win a World Cup."

The Nottinghamshire batter made a half-century on his return to England colors, but averaged only 21.30 in the series. However, the Englishman's 51-ball 84 against Australia in the first T20I on Sunday has likely sealed one of the opening slots for the World Cup.

"There’s been no air-clearing at all" - Alex Hales on his relationship with Ben Stokes

The veteran opener insisted that there are no issues between him and Ben Stokes as the conversation has been smooth, given their common goal. Hales added:

"We just sat down with Jos, had a chat and said our goal was to win the World Cup. We've had a really good talk and things are fine. There's been no air clearing at all. It's been good as gold. Really smooth."

The duo were involved in an infamous brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol in 2017, resulting in Stokes being charged for affray. Although the all-rounder came out unscathed with charges dropped, both players copped backdated bans and fines from the Cricket Disciplinary Commission.

While the relationship between the two has strained since the incident, Stokes underlined that their common goal is to help England win the title.

