"No one from team management has pressed it upon me" - Ravi Bishnoi on need to develop leg-spinning delivery

Ravi Bishnoi has impressed in the limited chances that he has got for Team India. However, he was unable to make the cut for the main squad for the T20 World Cup. One major factor for this could be that Bishnoi, although a wrist-spinner, is someone who predominantly bowls googlies.

The team management might have favored Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of him because the 32-year-old is capable of turning the ball both ways.

However, in an interview with PTI, Bishnoi claimed that the team management hasn't put pressure on him to learn the traditional leg-spinning delivery.

The 22-year-old opened up on the chat that he had with former leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule about developing the delivery and adding it to his arsenal. Ravi Bishnoi said:

"No one from the team management has pressed it upon me that I have to develop a leg-break. I had spoken to Sairaj Sir and he said that it's fine as long as I am working on that variation. He told me, 'Yes, you are trying to develop a potent leg-break and someday, you will certainly execute it to perfection. I am working on it and hope it happens sooner than later."

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Ravi Bishnoi should have been included in the t20 world cup squad. Rest everything seems fine. Ravi Bishnoi should have been included in the t20 world cup squad. Rest everything seems fine.

Bishnoi insisted that he is flexible bowling anywhere as per the needs of the team. He claimed to always be ready to adapt to the role that he is assigned by the management, whether it is about going for wickets or looking to contain runs.

On this, he said:

"One has to perform a specific role that is being assigned. At times, it could be a wicket-taking role and at times, a restrictive one. For me, the most important aspect is that I have not wasted opportunities, whatever chances I have got, I have tried my best to utilise it."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#muttiahmuralitharan #YuzvendraChahal #RaviBishnoi #CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup2022 Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan feels wrist spin will play a crucial role in Australian conditions Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan feels wrist spin will play a crucial role in Australian conditions 👀#muttiahmuralitharan #YuzvendraChahal #RaviBishnoi #CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/IgQmNJyJQx

Ravi Bishnoi on his learnings from Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is arguably one of the best leg-spinners in the country at the moment and is thus an ideal mentor for Ravi Bishnoi to bring more variations in his bowling. The youngster spoke about the kind of conversations he has with the experienced spinner.

He stated:

"Yuzi bhai hasn't told me anything specific (on leg break bowling). He always tells me that every moment that you are on the ground, you should enjoy it and as a pair, we should try and bowl well in tandem which is beneficial for the team."

Would you have preferred Ravi Bishnoi over Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far