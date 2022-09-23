PAK vs ENG 2022: [WATCH] “Caught in the grille”- Haris Rauf displays spirit of cricket and hugs Harry Brook after a sharp bouncer hits the batter the helmet

England batter Harry Brook had a close shave after facing a sharp bouncer from Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf in the third T20I in Karachi on Friday (September 23). The ball entered the in-form batter's helmet through the grille, as he luckily survived an injury.

The incident happened during the 17th over of the innings. Rauf showed the spirit of cricket as he kept running towards the striker's end to ensure Brook was safe. The bowler also went on to give the batter a hug.

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan also reached out to the batter to acknowledge that he didn’t get hurt.

Sharing the video, Pakistan Cricket wrote:

“Caught in the grille.”

It added:

“Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer.”

It is worth mentioning that Brook also hit his maiden T20I half-century on Friday. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 81 runs off 35 balls. He completely dominated Pakistan's bowling attack. His exceptional knock comprised five sixes and eight boundaries.

The Englishman has been phenomenal since his T20I debut in January this year. He has so far amassed 219 runs in seven matches at a sensational strike rate of 164.6.

Brook steers England past another 200+ total against Pakistan

The Pakistani bowlers once again failed to put on a show against England in the third T20I. After giving away 199 in the second T20I, they leaked 221 runs in 20 overs.

While Brook scored 81*, Ben Duckett chipped in with unbeaten 70 runs off 42 deliveries. The duo shared an unbeaten partnership of 143 runs for the fourth wicket for the visitors. Debutant Will Jacks also slammed 40 runs off 22 balls.

Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. He took a couple of wickets but gave away 48 runs. Mohammad Hasnain (1/36) also picked up a wicket but couldn’t contain the England batters.

Shahanawaz Dahani had a forgetful night as he proved to be the most expensive bowler for the hosts with 62 runs in his four overs. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz also leaked 39 and 34 runs, respectively.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has warned Pakistan bowlers for their inability to put on a show in the absence of injured pacer Shaheen Afridi.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he said:

“Our bowling is not as strong as we think about it. We have speedsters who can bowl at 140, but since Shaheen Afridi’s absence, we have only bowled well in small parts and not full 20 overs.”

“We bowl well with the new ball, take wickets and generate swing, but everything changes once the ball gets old.”

England and Pakistan are currently tied 1-1 in the seven-match T20I series.

