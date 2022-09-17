"People will try to make something out of it"- Sunil Narine on Virat Kohli's critics

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine believes a star player like Virat Kohli shouldn't focus on what's spoken about him on the outside by his critics. Although the top-order batter recently scored a century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, he went almost three years without scoring a single ton.

Many felt that perhaps it was the end of the road for the former Indian captain in the shortest format and that he shouldn't be selected in the T20 World Cup squad.

However, speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in a video on his YouTube channel, Sunil Narine explained why he felt Virat Kohli would soon be back to his best. He said:

"It ( criticism) is a part of the game. For a player like him (Kohli) who has been doing so well for a long time, people will try to make something out of it (poor form). He is a quality player. He is one of the best in the world and will come back better."

Rohit Sharma is someone I enjoy watching bat: Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has had a lot of success over the years against Rohit Sharma, especially in the IPL. However, he still feels the Indian captain is one of the most eye-catching players in world cricket.

Narine believes Rohit never looks out of touch and that is what makes him a special player. On this, the star spinner stated:

"He (Rohit) is a quality player and there's no chance of doubting his ability. Once he is on the go, he is one of the best batters to watch. He is always in form whether or not he scores runs and he is someone I enjoy watching bat."

