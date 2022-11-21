[Picture] “On bench here too” – Netizen hilariously reacts to Sanju Samson’s Instagram post 

Sanju Samson is currently in New Zealand for the ongoing white-ball series. The wicket-keeper batter didn’t get a chance in India's playing XI for the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Ahead of the third T20I in Napier, Samson shared on social media an image where he could be seen wearing a grey-colored T-shirt on a bench at the seashore.

An Instagram user hilariously replied to it:

“On bench here too.”

His Rajasthan Royal (RR) teammate and England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler also reacted to the post with:

“Nize.”

Samson acknowledged the comment and replied:

“Very nize.”

Sanju Samson enjoyed quality time in Napier off the field on Monday.

For the uninitiated, the Kerala batter last played a T20I for India in West Indies, where he scored unbeaten 30 and 15 in two innings. He will be looking for an opportunity in the upcoming third and final T20I of the India vs New Zealand series to be held on Tuesday.

In 2022, he has so far represented the Men in Blue in only six T20Is, scoring 179 runs in five innings at an average of 44.75.

The right-handed batter is the favorite to get opportunities in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 25. He remained unbeaten in all three of his innings in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, scoring 86*, 30* and 2* runs, respectively.

“India are wasting talent like Sanju Samson” – Former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, meanwhile, feels that the Indian team management is wasting a talent like Sanju Samson by sitting him on the bench. Pointing out the batter's match-winning abilities, he emphasized that Samson could lead India in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, Kaneria said:

“India are wasting talent like Sanju Samson by making him sit on the bench. He is a fantastic batter capable of carrying the team on his shoulders.”

He added:

“The team management must keep an eye on the future. Samson could be a very good choice to lead India at some stage and he should get consistent opportunities now.”

It is worth mentioning that the Samson-led Indian Premier League franchise RR emerged as runners-up in IPL 2022.

