"Provided Rohit is okay to bat at 4" - Wasim Jaffer's innovative line-up for India's T20I side 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels Rohit Sharma slotting in at No. 4 would allow Rishabh Pant to open the innings in T20Is. According to Jaffer, the Indian team can make the best use of the southpaw in this manner.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer listed out his preferred Indian batting lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup, pairing KL Rahul and Pant at the top. He reasoned that the skipper ought to take a punt on the young keeper opening the batting, correlating it with what MS Dhoni did with Rohit ahead of the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He believes that if he is fine with batting at No. 4, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav on either side, the time is right to make the change.

Jaffer said:

"I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five."

With his T20I numbers coming under scrutiny, there is a widespread discourse over what would be the best means to utilize Pant's skills. The wicketkeeper-batter opened the innings in the last two T20Is in England in July, returning with scores of 26 and one.

15-member Indian squad picked for T20 World Cup in Australia

Indian selectors named a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which will start in Australia next month. The squad selected was largely along expected lines, while four standbys were also named.

Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammad Shami have been placed on standby for the showpiece event. Chahar and Shami will also be a part of the contingent for the T20I rubber against Australia and South Africa later this month.

India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

What do you think is the best starting XI for India in T20Is? Let us know below in the comments section!

