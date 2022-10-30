"Right decision from Dhoni saab to not give chances" - Twitter criticizes Amit Mishra as he takes a dig at Babar Azam's poor form in the T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's lean run of form at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 extended into the Super 12 clash against the Netherlands. Former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra took a dig at him for the same on Twitter after his dismissal.

The skipper was run out by Roelof van der Merwe for just four runs off five deliveries. He has tallied all of eight runs thus far in three matches this T20 World Cup, even recording a duck against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mishra put out a sarcastic tweet that read:

"This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258."

It is worth noting that while Virat Kohli was struggling in the midst of a lean patch, Babar took to Twitter to post a similar message of support in July this year.

Twitterati weren't pleased with Mishra's statement and felt that it was unnecessary coming from him. Some even criticized him for putting out a tweet of this kind just after Haryana were eliminated from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the leg-spinner conceding 30 runs in his two overs.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the same:

Arnab Basu. @ArnabBasu21 @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Yeah it will pass for Haryana Team too who few minutes ago got knocked out @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Yeah it will pass for Haryana Team too who few minutes ago got knocked out

Avn! @beingavni411 @MishiAmit @babarazam258 not funny at all.. Babar genuinely wish Kohli dont downgrade yourself sir for some Like/Rt @MishiAmit @babarazam258 not funny at all.. Babar genuinely wish Kohli dont downgrade yourself sir for some Like/Rt

Gaurab. @EliteMSD

But why are people taking it in a negative manner and overreacting to it

On top of that, a professional cricketer doing this twitter.com/MishiAmit/stat… Amit Mishra @MishiAmit 🏽 This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258 This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 Babar tweeted that on a positive wayBut why are people taking it in a negative manner and overreacting to itOn top of that, a professional cricketer doing this Babar tweeted that on a positive wayBut why are people taking it in a negative manner and overreacting to itOn top of that, a professional cricketer doing this👎 twitter.com/MishiAmit/stat…

Rohitian Ashwin💙 @ashwin_hitman Amit Mishra @MishiAmit 🏽 This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258 This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 Man this is just not good. It's alright for us fans to engage in banters and trolls but you played for india for sometime. Atleast try to be a bit professional twitter.com/MishiAmit/stat… Man this is just not good. It's alright for us fans to engage in banters and trolls but you played for india for sometime. Atleast try to be a bit professional twitter.com/MishiAmit/stat…

Araiz Naji @NajiAraiz @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Play a full series against Babar Azam and you will know the quality of this player. Rohit Sharma, Surya, Kl rahul all got out cheaply against Pakistan doesn’t make them of lesser quality. When you see a good player you need to respect and adore as a true cricket fan. @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Play a full series against Babar Azam and you will know the quality of this player. Rohit Sharma, Surya, Kl rahul all got out cheaply against Pakistan doesn’t make them of lesser quality. When you see a good player you need to respect and adore as a true cricket fan.

Sunny @ewyikesed @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Didn't you just give 30 runs in 2 overs an hour ago? @MishiAmit @babarazam258 Didn't you just give 30 runs in 2 overs an hour ago?

Jay. @peak_Ability14 @MishiAmit @babarazam258 your team just lost an hour ago and first thing you do is to troll on twitter @MishiAmit @babarazam258 your team just lost an hour ago and first thing you do is to troll on twitter 😭😭

Babar Azam-led Pakistan register first win in T20 World Cup 2022

After consecutive losses, Pakistan finally got off the mark in the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket victory over the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium. Incidentally, it happened to be their first-ever win in the T20I format on Australian soil.

The Dutch were restricted to a meager total of 91/9 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first. In response, while Babar was run out, his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan steadied the chase with a 39-ball 49.

He wasn't there to see his team through to the finish line, but the Men in Green romped home comfortably with 37 deliveries to spare. Shadab Khan was declared the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/22 off four overs that dismantled the Dutch batting lineup.

Pakistan's next T20 World Cup clash is on Thursday (November 3), when they take on South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a must-win encounter.

Can Babar Azam strike form for Pakistan in the remaining two Super 12 fixtures of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments below!

