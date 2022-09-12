"Ruining the career of such a talented player" - Fans react as Deepak Chahar fails to find place in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Deepak Chahar wasn't able to find a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, which was announced on Monday, September 12. The bowling all-rounder has been named as one of the standby players for the global T20 event.
Chahar was in the reserves even during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. However, he was added to the main squad during the Super 4 stage after Avesh Khan was ruled out due to illness.
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's return from respective injuries could have played a role in Chahar failing to make the cut for India's squad for the T20 World Cup.
Several fans took to social media to react to Chahar's exclusion from the 15-member squad. Here are some of the reactions:
Chahar has been impressive since returning from his injury last month. He bagged five wickets in two ODIs against Zimbabwe. He also bowled a tidy spell against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, conceding just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs.
India squad for T20 World Cup
Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.
Deepak Chahar named in India's T20I squad for home series against South Africa and Australia
The Indian side will compete in white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. Deepak Chahar has been added to the squad for both the assignments.
India and Australia will battle it out in a three-match T20I series later this month. The opening fixture is set to be played in Mohali on September 20. The three-match T20I series against South Africa and as many ODIs will get underway on September 28.
India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.