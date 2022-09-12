"Ruining the career of such a talented player" - Fans react as Deepak Chahar fails to find place in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Deepak Chahar wasn't able to find a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, which was announced on Monday, September 12. The bowling all-rounder has been named as one of the standby players for the global T20 event.

Chahar was in the reserves even during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. However, he was added to the main squad during the Super 4 stage after Avesh Khan was ruled out due to illness.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's return from respective injuries could have played a role in Chahar failing to make the cut for India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Several fans took to social media to react to Chahar's exclusion from the 15-member squad. Here are some of the reactions:

Santosh Shikhare @SantoshShikhar4

Pant and Harshdeep ko khilana jaruri nahi hain.



Deepak chahar batting bhi acha karta hain.



Shami ek acha experience player hain.



Again and Again same misteks. @BCCI Very Bad, we need Deepak chahar and shami.Pant and Harshdeep ko khilana jaruri nahi hain.Deepak chahar batting bhi acha karta hain.Shami ek acha experience player hain.Again and Again same misteks. @BCCI Very Bad, we need Deepak chahar and shami. Pant and Harshdeep ko khilana jaruri nahi hain.Deepak chahar batting bhi acha karta hain.Shami ek acha experience player hain.Again and Again same misteks.

Shivam Singh @Sshivam_writes @deepesh_1504 We are missing on the pace attack as well, no shami/chahar is really unthinkable! @deepesh_1504 We are missing on the pace attack as well, no shami/chahar is really unthinkable!

ravi naik @ravinaik07 @BCCI Bring deepak chahar in ..in place of deepak hooda...dont make mistake which you people did in last t20 world cup @BCCI Bring deepak chahar in ..in place of deepak hooda...dont make mistake which you people did in last t20 world cup

Pratik Ajay Kacharekar 🇮🇳 @PratikAjay @ESPNcricinfo Bhuvi should be replaced by Deepak chahar as he is a better batter and hitter @ESPNcricinfo Bhuvi should be replaced by Deepak chahar as he is a better batter and hitter

Soul-dier @vipkum12 @BCCI Why deepak chahar is not into the team he is an all rounder and has won 3 matches 4 india on his batting alone. @BCCI Why deepak chahar is not into the team he is an all rounder and has won 3 matches 4 india on his batting alone.

Yogesh R @yraheja @BCCI Deepak Chahar over Bhuvi is way too better option … can’t understand rationale behind supporting Bhuvi .. we have better swing bowlers warming the benches @BCCI Deepak Chahar over Bhuvi is way too better option … can’t understand rationale behind supporting Bhuvi .. we have better swing bowlers warming the benches

Duke 🦁 @DukeForPM7



#T20WorldCup2022 Deepak Chahar after being included in Reserves for the nth time : Deepak Chahar after being included in Reserves for the nth time :#T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/ihQA9POLKU

prasad gv @gv_prasad99

These are same players did not show any impact in asis cup .. please take deepak every one feel he will show his best with bat and blow . .. @BCCI What about Deepak chahar ..These are same players did not show any impact in asis cup .. please take deepak every one feel he will show his best with bat and blow . .. @BCCI What about Deepak chahar .. These are same players did not show any impact in asis cup .. please take deepak every one feel he will show his best with bat and blow . ..

Kaustubh @kaustiwari Missing Deepak chahar in the squad for T20 world cup #BCCI Missing Deepak chahar in the squad for T20 world cup #BCCI

Jishang🇮🇳🇨🇦 @Jishang2 @ICC If Bhuvi is only a PP specialist, replace him with Chahar. At least he can bat a bit. If India do go with 4 pacers in the XI, opposition will be mighty pleased as the tail will be long. @ICC If Bhuvi is only a PP specialist, replace him with Chahar. At least he can bat a bit. If India do go with 4 pacers in the XI, opposition will be mighty pleased as the tail will be long.

𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀✨ @Priyankaa112 @PrinceS08548214 @Meet0724 Aree chahar ko bhuvi ki jagah lena Chahiye bcz chahar can do better on Australian pitch @PrinceS08548214 @Meet0724 Aree chahar ko bhuvi ki jagah lena Chahiye bcz chahar can do better on Australian pitch

Kana Sir🕉️🪷 @Kanatunga I'm not a CSK fan but missing out on Deepak Chahar is a big big mistake...



He is a great bowler. I'm not a CSK fan but missing out on Deepak Chahar is a big big mistake...He is a great bowler.

Amit Kumar Verma @AmitKum25064021

Deepak chahar as reserve player ... seriously BCCI has lost it.. ur ruining the career of such a talented player. @BCCI Why Arshdeep ???Deepak chahar as reserve player ... seriously BCCI has lost it.. ur ruining the career of such a talented player. @BCCI Why Arshdeep ??? Deepak chahar as reserve player ... seriously BCCI has lost it.. ur ruining the career of such a talented player.

Chahar has been impressive since returning from his injury last month. He bagged five wickets in two ODIs against Zimbabwe. He also bowled a tidy spell against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, conceding just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs.

India squad for T20 World Cup

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Deepak Chahar named in India's T20I squad for home series against South Africa and Australia

The Indian side will compete in white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. Deepak Chahar has been added to the squad for both the assignments.

India and Australia will battle it out in a three-match T20I series later this month. The opening fixture is set to be played in Mohali on September 20. The three-match T20I series against South Africa and as many ODIs will get underway on September 28.

India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

