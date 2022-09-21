“Indian selectors can think of playing him" - Saba Karim feels Ravi Bishnoi can be an all-format player for India

Saba Karim has opined that spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be an all-format player for the Indian team. The former wicketkeeper believes that there is a paucity of leg spinners in Test matches and thinks that Bishnoi has the skill-set to succeed in all versions of the game.

The youngster first hogged the limelight in the IPL before earning a call up for the national team. While his Test debut seems distant at this point, he could be considered for the upcoming three ODIs against South Africa next month.

Speaking on the SPORTS18 show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, Karim said:

“I would love to see him play in all three formats and, somehow, for some inexplicable reason, we don’t see any leg spinner in the test match format these days. But I would like to see the change coming in here and Ravi Bishnoi is one such candidate who can play all three formats and do well for India.”

However, the former national selector also mentioned that Bishnoi needs to play domestic cricket more and prove himself to get into the reckoning for the Test team:

“But before that, he needs to play red-ball cricket for his state’s side and if he does well there, it’ll add to his confidence and then the Indian selectors can think of playing him in all three formats. The kind of eagerness and ability he has shown, and on top of that, the skill set which he has is really admirable.”

He continued:

“Young in age and all that experience really helps to grow in confidence and he can continue to do that in international level also.”

Ravi Bishnoi named in standby list for T20 World Cup

Ravi Bishnoi has been named on the standby list for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The Rajasthan-based spinner has been exceptional in his limited opportunities for the Men in Blue.

He looked phenomenal in his lone opportunity at the Asia Cup, where he finished with figures of 1/26 against Pakistan (Super 4 stage) at an economy rate of 6.5.

The youngster also took 10 wickets in four T20Is during the recently concluded India tour of West Indies, which included his career-best figures of 4/16 in the fifth T20I.

The 22-year-old has, so far, scalped 16 wickets in 10 T20Is at a staggering economy rate of 7.08. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner has also played 37 IPL matches, where he has picked up 37 wickets.

With Yuzvendra Chahal struggling to be consistent and not other clear-cut wrist bowling option on the horizon, Ravi Bishnoi might well get a chance at some stage in the future.

