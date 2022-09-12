[In Picture] “The legend himself, my first Indian captain” – Sreesanth bumps into head coach Rahul Dravid

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth bumped into Indian head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday. The 2007 World Cup winner asked for a couple of selfies with the legend and 'The Wall' said yes.

Sreesanth shared pictures on Instagram in which Dravid could be seen smiling at the camera, along with Sreesanth’s wife and two kids.

He captioned:

“Look whom I bumped into …the legend himself, my first Indian captain Rahul Dravid bhai.”

“Great honour for my humble family to have taken this beautiful pic. Thanks a lot, Rahul bhai.”

While Dravid is on a short break after the recently concluded Asia Cup, Sreesanth was named as a mentor for the Bengal Tigers for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League scheduled in November.

Sreesanth has represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking 169 wickets across formats. He was part of the World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2011 in T20I and ODI formats, respectively. The speedster has also played 44 matches in the IPL, picking up 40 wickets.

“Honeymoon period is over” – Saba Karim on Rahul Dravid ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Indian selector Saba Karim has said that this is a crunch time for Dravid after India crashed out in the Super four stage at the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking to Sports 18’s show ‘Sports Over the Top’, former Indian cricketer said:

“Well, even Rahul Dravid is aware that the honeymoon period is over, and he is trying his best to be an alchemist, but so far, such metals haven’t been converted into the core. One would expect him to do that. This is crunch time for Rahul Dravid.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) named the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia and the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

Rahul Dravid and India skipper Rohit Sharma will look to address India’s problems in six T20Is and ensure there are no loopholes for the ICC event. The Men in Blue will look to end their 15-year-long wait to win the T20I World Cup again.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.



#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Mohali will host the opening T20I against Australia on Tuesday (September 20).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav