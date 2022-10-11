"Stokes has not played much T20 for quite some time" - Michael Atherton ponders the all-rounder's selection in England's playing XI

Former cricketer Michael Atherton believes that the selection of Ben Stokes in England's playing XI could prove to be a double-edged sword. There has been a 18-month gap between the all-rounder's last two T20Is, on the back of a mental health break he took last year.

While Stokes was handed leadership duties in the longest format of the game, he chose to retire from ODI cricket to manage his workload. However, he has kept him available for England's upcoming T20I assignments.

The all-rounder has been touted to bat higher up the order by management, with his No.3 position against Australia in the first T20I arguably being the start of a long-term plan.

Atherton claimed that while Stokes is a valuable asset in such a high-profile tournament, his lack of game-time is a glaring concern. In an interaction with Sky Sports Cricket, he said:

"You could have both Curran and Jordan in the playing XI. Stokes is a shoo-in to this team, but has not played much T20 for quite some time. On the plus side you think that it's a big tournament and he is a big game player.

"But if you look at this format, the truth is that he has just not played that much. So, maybe Malan at No.3, Brook at No.4 and then you can fit in Curran and Jordan."

Stokes' numbers in T20I cricket are well below even ordinary considering his potential. The all-rounder has mustered 451 runs from 35 matches at an average of 19.61. On the bowling front, he has claimed 19 wickets at an economy of 8.78.

While questions surrounding his batting position continue to linger, especially with Dawid Malan already a prospect at No.3, England also have to resolve their opening pairing.

Skipper Jos Buttler is a certainty while the management will have to choose between one of Phil Salt and Alex Hales, both of whom have been among the runs in the build-up to the tournament. Jason Roy was not selected owing to his poor form, while Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury, ruling him out until next year.

Commenting on England's structure at the top of the order, Atherton said:

"There are a few issues surrounding the England team. One of which is injuries, the other issue is at the top of the order. Salt did well in Pakistan and is pushing Alex Hales.

"I thought Hales would be ahead of Salt because of his experience and record in Australia with the BBL.There was never any real doubt over Hales' ability at the top of the order."

Hales and Salt did a stellar job at the top in the absence of Buttler during the tour of Pakistan. The duo played a huge hand in England securing a 4-3 series win following a tightly competed set of matches.

"There's also Afghanistan, who can beat anyone on their day" - Nasser Hussain on England's Super 12 group at T20 World Cup 2022

England have arguably gone into the last two T20 World Cup events as one of the favorites, but have faltered during the business end of the competition.

Buttler's side have been handed a tricky Super 12 group in the upcoming tournament. They find themselves among arch-rivals Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, with two more members slated to join after the preliminary qualification stage.

Predicting the Asian sides in the group - Afghanistan and potentially Sri Lanka - as fierce competitors, former captain Nasser Hussain said during the same interaction:

"England's group looks tough, because you have got Australia, who I say are the favorites and New Zealand. There's also Afghanistan, who can beat anyone on their day. Sri Lanka possibly if they win their group, they are playing good cricket of late."

England will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

Should the team include Ben Stokes in their playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

