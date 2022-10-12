Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 2

On the second day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, we witnessed some thrilling contests as well as individual brilliance.

At the end of Day 2, Mumbai lead Elite Group A points table. After beating Mizoram in their opening encounter, they carried forward their winning momentum to beat Madhya Pradesh in their next match.

Madhya Pradesh posted 181 on the board in their 20 overs. Mumbai’s top-order batters contributed and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 66 to take his side across the line in 17 overs.

Mumbai have now taken their tally to four points and sit comfortably at the top of the table. Railways, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and Vidarbha all have two points to their name, whereas Mizoram are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both their fixtures.

Delhi and Goa are unbeaten in Elite Group B and have four points each. Puducherry and Manipur are yet to win a game in the competition and are at the bottom of the table. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Hyderabad follow Goa on the table with two points apiece.

Haryana top Elite Group C with two wins in two games. Kerala have won their solitary game so far and sit below Haryana.

Same has been the case with Karnataka, who are placed fourth in the points table.

Maharashtra suffered a loss against Services in their second game. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a scintillating ton as Maharashtra posted 185 on the board. The bowlers failed to step up as Services chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Saurashtra beat Baroda in a nerve-wracking contest to go to the top of the table in Elite Group D. Baroda set a target of 175 for Saurashtra. Samarth Vyas, coming in at three, played a fantastic knock of 97, which helped Saurashtra complete the highest successful run chase in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Baroda suffered their first loss and now sit below Saurashtra.

Himachal Pradesh, Andhra and Nagaland are yet to win a single game in the competition whereas Gujarat’s game was washed out due to rain.

Chhattisgarh top Elite Group C. Odisha and Tamil Nadu follow Chhattisgarh with one win each.

Both of Jharkhand’s fixtures have been washed out due to rain. Bengal’s match against Jharkhand was abandoned due to rain and they will hope for the rain to stay away in their next outing.

Sikkim lost their opening fixture against Odisha and, as a result, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 2 Results

Elite Group A

Uttarakhand vs Assam – Assam won by seven wickets.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan – Rajasthan won by nine wickets.

Mizoram vs Railways – Railways won by seven wickets.

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai – Mumbai won by eight wickets.

Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura – Tripura won by six wickets.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry – Hyderabad won by four runs.

Manipur vs Goa – Goa won by seven wickets.

Delhi vs Punjab – Delhi won by 12 runs.

Elite Group C

Haryana vs Meghalaya – Haryana won by 83 runs.

Maharashtra vs Services – Services won by five wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh – Jammu and Kashmir won by 173 runs.

Kerala vs Karnataka – Kerala won by 53 runs.

Elite Group D

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh – Match abandoned without toss.

Baroda vs Saurashtra – Saurashtra won by four wickets.

Nagaland vs Bihar – Bihar won by six wickets.

Elite Group E

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand – Match abandoned without toss due to wet outfield.

Odisha vs Tamil Nadu – Tamil Nadu won by five wickets.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim – Chandigarh won by 66 runs.

