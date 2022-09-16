T20 World Cup 2022: "You cannot go and practice in Australia" - Aakash Chopra on the benefit of India's home series against Aus and SA

Aakash Chopra feels India will benefit from the upcoming T20I home series against Australia and South Africa, although the conditions might be slightly different from what they will encounter in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to end their barren run in ICC tournaments by winning the global T20 event starting in Australia next month. The Men in Blue will play three preparatory T20Is each against the defending T20 World Cup champions and the Proteas before heading Down Under.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked how beneficial the two home series are going to be for India, considering the World Cup will be played on totally different pitches. He responded:

"What you are saying is correct, the conditions are going to be different. But you cannot go and practice in Australia. You have to play somewhere. Dubai, I thought, was a phenomenal practice because the pitches were extremely similar to the ones that you actually get in Australia - less spin, more bounce and help for the pacers."

Chopra pointed out that seamer-friendly pitches can be prepared during the home series as well. The former India opener elaborated:

"In India also it is in our hands. We can ask the curators to prepare a slightly fair pitch, they should be made in T20s in any case, a good pitch with a bit of bounce, not too much help for the fast bowlers or the spinners. There should be some bounce if you bend your back."

Chopra added that T20I pitches across the world are mostly similar. He said:

"It will be fine if they prepare such pitches. Just one devil's advocate, you don't get too much difference in the conditions world over when you talk about white-ball cricket and especially in T20s, conditions have become flat nowadays."

The three T20Is against Australia will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad between September 20 and 25. Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore will host the T20Is against South Africa from September 28 to October 4.

"It will be advantageous from the template perspective" - Aakash Chopra

India would want to field their best XI in the two home series against Australia and South Africa.

Chopra highlighted that the players would also get greater clarity about their roles during the twin series. The renowned commentator observed:

"It will be advantageous from the template perspective, the team will play together, they will be able to understand their roles. They will feel even better if they win because winning is a habit."

Team India are heading into the T20I series against Australia and South Africa after a disappointing run in the recently concluded Asia Cup. They will hope to get back to winning ways and carry that confidence forward into the World Cup.

Edited by Sai Krishna