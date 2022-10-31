Aakash Chopra expects runs from David Warner's willow in Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Ireland.

The two sides will lock horns in a Group 1 Super 12 game in Brisbane on Monday, October 31. Both teams have garnered three points apiece from as many games and the winner of the clash will join New Zealand, who already have five points, at the top of the table.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Warner and Mitchell Marsh will make decent contributions with the bat for the Aussies. He said:

"David Warner is due for runs. Till when will he not score runs? You will see Mitchell Marsh batting well. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will score 55 to 60 runs at least."

Chopra feels the Kangaroos will not be able to accommodate Cameron Green in their playing XI even though they might want to do so. The former India batter explained:

"I have heard Zampa is available. If he is available, then straight swap, Ashton Agar goes out and Zampa comes in. Because it is Brisbane, an evening game, it will swing, they might want to play Cameron Green but they would not be able to do that as Matthew Wade might be available."

Green was included in the Australian squad after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the tournament due to a hand injury. The youngster showcased his potential at the top of the order in the few shortest-format games he has played but is unlikely to get a look-in at the moment.

"Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will together pick up four or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Mitchell Starc was not given the new ball in Australia's win against Sri Lanka.

Chopra expects the Aussie pacers to deliver the goods with the ball. He elaborated:

"I am expecting Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to bowl well here. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will together pick up four or more wickets. Starc has not been doing that good till now, but about time he delivers."

Chopra concluded by predicting an Australian win in Monday's game. The renowned commentator stated:

"I have the belief that Australia will win this match and go even closer to qualification, because it seems now that one of Australia and England will qualify. New Zealand's qualification is almost confirmed."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau XI from the only previous T20I clash between the two sides With Australia taking on Ireland at the Gabba tonight, here's a throwback to theXI from the only previous T20I clash between the two sides #T20WorldCup With Australia taking on Ireland at the Gabba tonight, here's a throwback to the 🇦🇺 XI from the only previous T20I clash between the two sides #T20WorldCup https://t.co/LldamGX7oi

A win against the Irish will enhance Australia's chances of reaching the semi-finals. Even if they follow that up with another win in their last game against Afghanistan, they would still need other results to go their way to make the last four.

