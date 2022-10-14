T20 World Cup 2022: "Only one out of India and Pakistan will make it" - Aakash Chopra on latter's chances of reaching semi-finals

Aakash Chopra reckons only one of India and Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The global T20 tournament will be played in Australia, with the qualifiers scheduled to start on October 16. Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma's sides will cross swords in the opening Group 2 encounter in Melbourne on October 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that either India or Pakistan will join South Africa as the two semi-finalists from Group 2. He elaborated:

"Two teams out of India, Pakistan and South Africa will go ahead. They (Pakistan) should reach the semi-finals but it will not be easy. I am saying only one out of India and Pakistan will make it. Whoever wins the India-Pakistan match will make it, I feel South Africa will make it."

Chopra picked Shadab Khan as Pakistan's most crucial player heading into the tournament. The former India cricketer reasoned:

"I feel Shadab Khan will be their most valuable player. You might see Shadab batting at No. 4 and bowling. The grounds here are going to be extremely big and Shadab's performance should remain good."

Shadab made a telling 34-run contribution in Pakistan's league phase win against New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series. However, he has not been too potent with the ball, having picked up just three wickets in five games.

"Rizwan to be the highest run scorer" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammad Rizwan is the top-ranked T20I batter in the world.

Chopra picked Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's likely top run-getter at the T20 World Cup ahead of Babar Azam. He explained:

"I am saying Rizwan to be the highest run scorer. Babar makes runs but makes them slightly slow. Babar also comes in his form and rhythm, plays match-winning knocks, when Rizwan fires. Rizwan gets a lot of criticism but in my opinion, Rizwan's form is more important than Babar's."

Chopra reckons Haris Rauf will be Pakistan's most successful bowler. The reputed commentator elaborated:

"Everyone will say Shaheen Shah Afridi will take the most wickets but I am saying Haris Rauf will do that. Haris Rauf has very bright chances of taking the most wickets.

"There could be a terror of Haris Rauf as he had started his career here only, he had come as a net bowler in the BBL (Big Bash League)."

KFC Big Bash League @BBL



You voted for this rocket - which dismissed Mohammad Nabi for a duck in the Melbourne Derby - as the best delivery of Haris Rauf stepped up on the biggest stage!You voted for this rocket - which dismissed Mohammad Nabi for a duck in the Melbourne Derby - as the best delivery of #BBL11 Haris Rauf stepped up on the biggest stage! 💥You voted for this rocket - which dismissed Mohammad Nabi for a duck in the Melbourne Derby - as the best delivery of #BBL11 🚀 https://t.co/lnLCEWsgB8

Rauf came into the limelight through his performances for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. His familiarity with the conditions down under should hold him in good stead heading into the tournament.

