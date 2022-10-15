T20 World Cup 2022: "There was a deficiency in your planning" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami replacing Bumrah in India's squad

Aakash Chopra has questioned Team India's planning after Mohammad Shami was included in their squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from October 16.

Shami was named as one of the reserves in the original squad. However, with Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, the Bengal pacer has been drafted into the main squad as a replacement.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was critical of Shami being kept out of India's shortest format team since the T20 World Cup last year. He said:

"Not playing Mohammad Shami a single match from the last World Cup, was it the right thing? Is it an afterthought? Mohammad Shami should not be an afterthought. He should be a part of your preparation. If you have not played him for the last one year, it means there was a deficiency in your planning."

Chopra highlighted that the seam bowler hasn't played a match since recovering from COVID-19. The former India opener said:

"By the time Mohammad Shami came into your mind, he got Covid. Then he recovers from Covid, does not play any international match and directly catches a flight to Australia. If you didn't play him matches, it seemed he was probably not in your scheme of things. Suddenly you paradrop him for a World Cup event."

Shami was picked in the squad for the recent T20I series against Australia and South Africa but was subsequently ruled out after he contracted COVID-19. The Amroha-born pacer was not included in the team for the ODI series against the Proteas post his recovery.

"You should have kept him in the Asia Cup team" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami

Avesh Khan was preferred ahead of Mohammad Shami for the Asia Cup.

Chopra questioned Shami's non-selection in India's squad for the Asia Cup or the limited-overs series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He observed:

"You say he is the right replacement because we have also discussed many times that you should have kept him in the Asia Cup team. The Indian team went with only three fast bowlers, but Shami was not there. A team went to West Indies and Zimbabwe as well, but you did not play him anywhere."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense.

What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available… Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense. What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available…

However, Chopra justified the selectors' call to pick the experienced pacer ahead of a youngster like Umran Malik. The reputed commentator explained:

"His (Shami's) numbers are not very flattering, but you don't have too many options. A lot of people are talking about Umran Malik, but he is not ready. How will you take him if he is not ready else you should have played him continuously for the last six months."

Shami has represented Team India in just 17 T20Is. However, his vast experience of playing Tests and ODI cricket should hold him in good stead at the T20 World Cup.

