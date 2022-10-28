Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the 'ugly runs' Rohit Sharma scored against the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup were important and that a knock need not be as beautiful as an 'MF Hussain painting'.

Rohit scored 53 runs off 39 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 180-run target for the Dutch after opting to bat first in Sydney on Thursday, October 27, in a Group 2 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 clash. The Indian bowlers then restricted Scott Edwards and Co. to 123/9 to register a 56-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked about his views on the Indian skipper's knock. He responded:

"It is a knock, it is not an MF Hussain painting, that it should look beautiful. Scoring runs is important, you get confidence by doing that. Ugly runs are actually very good runs."

The former India opener lauded Rohit for fighting it out in the middle and not throwing away his wicket. He explained:

"You have fought, you didn't accept defeat. When you are struggling, you are fighting with your ego.

"You know you are not in very great form but there are only two ways to fight, either you keep fighting or leave it and go, play a big shot and get out. Rohit Sharma is the captain, no one will question his position."

Rohit struck four fours and three sixes during his innings, but other than those big hits, he struggled to time the ball on a slightly two-paced surface.

"Even he was going at less than run-a-ball" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli also struggling alongside Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma strung together a 73-run partnership for the second wicket.

Chopra highlighted that an in-form Virat Kohli also struggled to force the pace in the initial stages of his innings. He elaborated:

"He kept on fighting till the end, went after scoring a half-century. Let's be honest, even 70 runs were not scored in the first 10 overs.

"If Rohit Sharma was struggling, Virat was along with him and even he was going at less than run-a-ball, even though he had played an amazing 82-run knock in the last match."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that time in the middle will hold Rohit in good stead for India's next game against South Africa. He stated:

"So either the bowling was good or the conditions were such that both could not bat that well. But important runs, once he has scored them, he will get the form which will come extremely handy in Perth."

India lock horns with South Africa in their next match in Perth on Sunday, October 30. A win in that game would go a long way in securing a semi-final berth for the inaugural T20 World Cup champions.

