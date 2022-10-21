Aakash Chopra has said that he has not enjoyed West Indies' batting in the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying games thus far.

Nicholas Pooran and Co. were stunned by Scotland in their opening Group B first-round game. They bounced back to beat Zimbabwe in their second match and lock horns with Ireland in a must-win encounter on Friday, October 21.

While previewing the last two Group B games in a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra expressed his disappointment with West Indies' performances thus far. He said:

"West Indies have been slightly up and down. They are committing a lot of mistakes although Alzarri Joseph and Holder have performed well with the ball. With the bat, I have not enjoyed watching West Indies, to be very honest."

Chopra is unsure which of the two sides will qualify from Group B for the Super 12 stage. The former India opener elaborated:

"The top team of this pool will come to our group. Who can top the pool? It all depends on who will qualify. Scotland is at the top at this point in time. Only Scotland have a positive run rate. I don't know who will qualify, I have got no idea, but if rain permits, today's matches will be very interesting."

All four sides in Group B have two points apiece. The winners of Friday's West Indies versus Ireland and Scotland versus Zimbabwe clashes will qualify for the Super 12s, although it could come down to net run rate if rain plays spoilsport.

"I was wanting Sri Lanka and West Indies to come to our pool" - Aakash Chopra

Sri Lanka topped qualifying Group A and joined Group 1 for the Super 12 stage.

Chopra highlighted that he wanted Sri Lanka and West Indies to join India's Super 12 group. He reasoned:

"Ideally, the group should be difficult. I was wanting Sri Lanka and West Indies to come to our pool. The benefit of that is that even if you slip one or two times, you have a chance to come back."

The reputed commentator pointed out that negative results against Pakistan and South Africa could knock India out of the tournament. He explained:

"If suppose the Pakistan match is washed out and if you lose to South Africa by mistake, and Pakistan defeat South Africa, then that's it. You might not be able to progress because not only you, the other teams will beat the weaker teams."

Chopra cited the example of last year's T20 World Cup to substantiate his point. India failed to qualify for the semi-finals last year after reversals against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two Super 12 matches.

