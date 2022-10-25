Aakash Chopra has cautioned Sri Lanka against a wounded Australia who will be waiting to pounce on them in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

Aaron Finch and Dasun Shanaka's sides will lock horns in a Group 1 Super 12 game in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. While the Lankan Lions will hope to continue their winning run after a reversal in their first qualifying stage match against Namibia, the Aussies will want to bring their campaign back on track after a defeat against the Kiwis.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra sounded a warning note for the Asia Cup champions. He explained:

"It will be the Perth ground, extremely spicy pitch, and Sri Lanka in front of Australia. Sri Lanka won their first match but it was in Hobart against Ireland. Here a hurt Australia will be in front of them, the fresh wounds will be seen. Sri Lanka beware because the Kangaroos are ready to jump."

Chopra pointed out that the surface in Western Australia is the most seamer-friendly pitch likely to be seen in the tournament. The former India batter elaborated:

"When Australia will come on this spicy Perth pitch, I feel there will be a different thrill in this match. This is the grandad of all pitches being used in this tournament. We have neither seen so much pace and bounce in this World Cup nor will we see it anywhere."

England defeated Afghanistan in the only match played in Perth thus far in the ongoing World Cup. Jos Buttler and Co. needed 18.1 overs to chase down a 113-run target and lost five wickets in the process.

"They are playing with a second-string pace bowling attack" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's problem

Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a calf injury.

Chopra feels the Sri Lankan attack might not be able to make the best of the pacy Perth surface. He reasoned:

"So what will you expect here? There will be a trial with fast bowling. Sri Lanka's problem is that Dushmantha Chameera, Madushan and Madushanka are not there. They are playing with a second-string pace bowling attack. This bowling does not have the might to arrest Australia."

The renowned commentator expects the Aussie quicks to bounce back strongly from the mauling against the Black Caps. He observed:

"If we see the opposition team, I feel Mitchell Starc is going to pick up wickets this time. Finn Allen destroyed him in the last match but it will not happen again. Josh Hazlewood will do well today also. Pat Cummins, who generally does not do well in T20s, he will also like this pitch."

Chopra reckons Australia could even consider playing an extra seamer. He said:

"I won't be surprised if Australia think about playing another fast bowler. For whom will they play, that is a bit of a question because enough runs have not been scored with the bat. Australia will come to destroy in this match."

Australia were bowled out for 111 against the Kiwis and might not want to play an additional seamer at the expense of an all-rounder or batter. They are also unlikely to leave out Adam Zampa from the playing XI, considering the leg-spinner's wicket-taking ability.

