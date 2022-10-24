Ajit Agarkar feels the Netherlands will be disappointed after suffering a narrow defeat in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage opener against Bangladesh.

The Dutch bowlers restricted Shakib Al Hasan and Co. to 144/8 after asking them to bat first at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. However, they lost a plethora of early wickets and lost the match by nine runs despite a fighting 62-run knock from Colin Ackermann.

While reviewing the game during a discussion on Star Sports, Agarkar pointed out that the small margin of defeat will haunt Scott Edwards and Co. more. He said:

"They would have felt better if they had lost by 30 runs. When you lose by only nine runs after losing so many wickets, you realize that this score was gettable. 145 - Bangladesh had scored less runs."

Agarkar pointed out that the unnecessary run-outs of Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper put the Netherlands way behind the eight ball. The former India pacer explained:

"If you lose four wickets for 15 runs, you can understand the first two, they were two good balls, there was a loose shot but the batters were dismissed off the very first deliveries, but two important players were run-out - Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper, it was not required at that stage."

The Netherlands lost Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede's wickets off the first two deliveries of their innings. O'Dowd and Copper were then run out within the space of three deliveries, the former after a mix-up with Ackermann and the latter while attempting a third run.

"It was easy later on" - Ajit Agarkar on the Netherlands' inability to build partnerships

Taskin Ahmed was the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh [P/C: Twitter]

Agarkar reckons the result might have been different if the Netherlands had wickets in hand for the latter stages of their innings. He reasoned:

"If they had stayed and a partnership was stitched together there, we saw the way Ackermann batted, it was easy later on because it rained, the ball had gotten wet, it was difficult for the bowlers, so the Netherlands will be disappointed after having reached so close."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting the uphill task ahead for the Netherlands batters. He observed:

"Batting has been their problem even in the qualifiers and after this they have to play India, South Africa and Pakistan, who have three very good attacks."

The Netherlands will lock horns with India in their next Super 12 game in Sydney on Thursday, October 27. They will have to lift their game by leaps and bounds to challenge Rohit Sharma and Co., considering the Men in Blue will be high on confidence after a nail-biting win against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

