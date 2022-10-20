T20 World Cup 2022: "Before him, fitness culture probably wasn't as strong as it is today" - Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has credited Virat Kohli for successfully establishing a fitness culture in the Indian cricket team by leading by example.

Ponting opined that it was Kohli who raised awareness about fitness and set higher fitness standards. The star Indian batter, on several occasions, has mentioned how getting into better physical shape has done wonders for his cricketing career.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Ponting said:

"A great example of that has been Virat Kohli and what he has been able to do with Indian cricket. Before him, fitness culture probably wasn't as strong as it is today."

Ponting also spoke about how he also used to focus on training hard during his playing days. He suggested that having hardworking individuals is an added advantage, given that they tend to inspire others in the team. Ponting explained:

"I prided myself on being one of the first on the training track and one of the last to leave. When you have one or two of those guys in a team, it becomes quite infectious very quickly.

"Like me, I was eager to be the best and always trying to catch up with the best players in the side. That was something that I was conscious of because if I could set that example, then other guys coming in would want to do the same thing."

Ponting is considered one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket by many. Under his leadership, the Australian side won 324 matches and he has a winning rate of 67.91%. He also captained the side to World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

All eyes on Virat Kohli as India take on Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will be seen in action on Sunday (October 23) when they lock horns with Pakistan in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The high-octane match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Virat Kohli is expected to play a major role for the Men in Blue at the showpiece event following his recent string of impressive performances. After a prolonged lean patch, the seasoned campaigner roared back to form at the Asia Cup 2022, finishing as India's leading run-getter with 276 runs from five matches.

The right-handed batter made a significant impact in the ensuing T20I series against Australia, scoring a fine half-century in the crucial deciding contest. Kohli impressed in the subsequent home series against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 49 in the second fixture.

The 33-year-old's form is going to be key for Team India. He has a spectacular record in T20 World Cups. Kohli has mustered 845 runs from 21 games and has a fantastic average of 76.81.

