T20 World Cup 2022: Complete New Zealand schedule, match dates & timings in IST

New Zealand's search for triumph in white-ball ICC events continues with the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led side are in the midst of a transition period and will be hoping for a fruitful outing Down Under.

The Black Caps find themselves up against the likes of England, Australia, and Afghanistan in Group A of the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The group will also include two more nations, in the form of winners of Group A and runner-up of Group B from the preliminary qualification stage, which begins on October 16.

The top two sides among the six teams will qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson's side have only lost a solitary T20I in 2022 so far. They will play a tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan at home prior to the all-important tournament.

They are slated to begin their campaign against their Trans-Tasman neighbors Australia in the opening clash of the Super 12s. The two sides will face each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22. Barring their final group stage encounter against the Qualifiers' Group B runners-up, the rest of the matches will be contested under lights, with Sydney set to host two of those games.

New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals of both ICC events that have been hosted by Australia in the past.

New Zealand Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22 - New Zealand vs Australia; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 12:30 PM IST

October 26 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

October 29 - New Zealand vs A1 (winners of Group A); Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 1:30 PM IST

November 1 - New Zealand vs England; The Gabba, Brisbane - 1:30 PM IST

November 4 - New Zealand vs B2 (runners-up of Group B); Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:30 AM IST

