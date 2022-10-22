T20 World Cup 2022: Conway, bowlers shine as New Zealand thump Australia by 89 runs

New Zealand came up with a terrific all-round display to hammer hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. The triumph was New Zealand’s first win against Australia in Australia since 2011.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Kiwis scored an imposing 200/3 in their 20 overs. Devon Conway top-scored with 92* off 58 balls, while his opening partner Finn Allen slammed 42 in merely 16 deliveries. Australia crumbled in the chase from the very beginning and could never steady themselves. They ended up on 111 in 17.1 overs. Tim Southee (3/6), Mitchell Santner (3/31) and Trent Boult (2/24) all came up with excellent bowling efforts.

New Zealand had a lucky break as David Warner (5) was dismissed in bizarre fashion. The left-hander attempted to pull Tim Southee. However, the ball went off his bat onto his legs and ended up dislodging his stumps. It was an early indication that this was to be New Zealand’s day with the ball as well.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch tried to counter-attack and whacked Boult for a four and a six. However, on 13, he was caught at extra cover by his opposite number, trying to take on Santner. Mitchell Marsh began his innings with some impressive big hits. It did not last long though. Having made 16, he dragged a slower ball from Southee to deep midwicket, where James Neesham took a well-judged catch.

Australia crawled to 37/3 at the end of the powerplay. There was no fightback in store from the hosts. Marcus Stoinis (7) fell to a brilliant fielding effort by Glenn Phillips. The all-rounder attempted to hit Santner over the top, but failed to get his timing right. Phillips ran to his right from deep cover and then leapt to complete a memorable catch.

Tim David (11) hit a six off Santner before becoming the left-arm spinner’s third victim, giving a catch to deep midwicket. There were no heroics from Matthew Wade (2) as well this time and he nicked a length ball from Lockie Ferguson. Glenn Maxwell made 28 before being knocked over by Ish Sodhi.

Boult further emphasized New Zealand’s domination in the match, cleaning up Mitchell Starc (4) and Adam Zampa (0) in the 17th over. The one-sided game ended when Pat Cummins (21) top-edged an off-cutter from Southee and was caught by the keeper.

Conway slams 92* as New Zealand score 200/3

Devon Conway played a terrific innings. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand opener Conway starred with a brilliant 92* as the Kiwis posted an impressive 200/3 after being asked to bat by Australia. Conway slammed seven fours and two sixes and featured in an opening stand of 56 with Allen (42 off 16), who was the dominant partner by some distance. All-rounder Neesham came in at the death and smacked a quick 26* in 13 balls.

Allen demonstrated his attacking instinct from the very first over, clobbering Starc for two fours and a six. Cummins was introduced in the third over and Allen clubbed him too for two boundaries and a maximum. One of the fours was a dropped catch, a tough chance for Zampa at short fine leg. Allen’s audacious knock saw the Kiwis reaching 50 in 3.5 overs, courtesy a maximum smashed over bowler Stoinis’ head.

Allen’s terrific innings ended when he was cleaned up by a yorker from Josh Hazlewood. Conway opened up after his opening partner’s dismissal. He even charged down the track and whacked leg-spinner Zampa for a six over long-on. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also hit a maximum off Stoinis, but looked out of sorts overall. He fell for a run-a-ball 23, trapped lbw by Zampa as he attempted a reverse-sweep.

Conway, who brought up his fifty with a six off Zampa, kept finding the gaps and the boundaries at will. If Australia thought they would have some respite after Hazlewood had Phillips (12) caught and bowled with a short ball, they were wrong. Neesham came in and thumped two sixes in his cameo, the second one coming off the last ball of the innings from Hazlewood, which was swatted over long-on.

