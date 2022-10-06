T20 World Cup 2022: Dwaine Pretorius ruled out after fracturing left thumb; South Africa yet to name replacement

South Africa have received a blow ahead of their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign as bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will miss the tournament after fracturing his left thumb. The development came moments before the ongoing first ODI against India in Lucknow commenced on Thursday (October 6).

The right-arm seamer reportedly sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers, bagging figures of 3.3-0-26-3 to fashion South Africa's 49-run consolation victory.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen will replace him for the ODI series against India but the Proteas are yet to select the seamer's replacement for the T20 World Cup.

Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra issued a statement (via iol.co.za) regarding the all-rounder's injury, which read:

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket."

It's worth noting that Jansen is one of the reserve players for South Africa for the T20 World Cup alongside Andile Phehlukwayo and Bjorn Fortuin. Hence, he remains the frontrunner to take Pretorius' spot in the main squad.

Dwaine Pretorius performed promisingly in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Dwaine Pretorius would've been a handful in the Australian conditions. (Credits: Getty)

The veteran all-rounder was also part of South Africa's squad in the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE. He played five matches and took nine wickets, averaging a brilliant 11.22. His absence also means that the Proteas now lack a genuine seam-bowling all-rounder.

Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas will hope to capture the T20 World Cup trophy this year in Australia. They missed out narrowly on a semi-final spot last year as Australia progressed due to a superior net run rate. A ten-run win over England in their last group game wasn't enough to carry South Africa to the knockouts.

The Proteas' best performances in T20 World Cups have seen them reach the semi-finals twice and the side will want to improve on that record.

