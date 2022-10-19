T20 World Cup 2022: England pacer Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament following an injury in training - Reports

England left-arm seamer Reece Topley has been effectively ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after rolling his ankle over during a practice session in Perth, as per The Telegraph. He sustained the injury while warming up ahead of the side's warm-up contest against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Topley was sent for assessment following the injury and a call was expected to be taken ahead of the side's opening encounter against Afghanistan on Saturday, October 22.

The scan results deemed the left-arm seamer unfit for participation in the T20 World Cup, thereby ruling him out of the tournament.

The tall-seamer made his return to the T20I setup after six long years, which largely comprised injury-riddled spells. He sustained four back stress fractures in that time frame. His last T20I appearance prior to his comeback came in the T20 World Cup 2016 in India.

Topley settled into the current team right away as a credible left-arm option. He marked his return during the five-match T20I series against the West Indies away from home. He then went onto play the subsequent home series against India and South Africa before playing four out of the seven matches in Pakistan.

England are likely to name either Richard Gleeson or Tymal Mills as a replacement player

England, who are already without Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer in the T20 World Cup, will have to line up yet another injury replacement. The team boasts two pace-bowling options among the traveling reserves, namely Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills.

Right-arm pacer Gleeson, who is vastly experienced on the domestic circuit, made his T20I debut earlier this year during the three-match series against India. He had a fruitful outing during his maiden international outing, claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, finishing with figures of 3-15.

With Gleeson being the bowler who hits the deck hard, he could make the most out of the conditions in Australia. However, he is still inexperienced when it comes to playing at the highest level.

Mills' possible addition will bring experience into the side. However, England currently have David Willey and Sam Curran as left-arm pace bowling options in their side.

Jos Buttler' and Co. will begin proceedings of the Super 12s stage with a clash against Afghanistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, October 19.

