Andre Russell and Sunil Narine missing as West Indies announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022

The Cricket West Indies selection panel has finalized a 15-member squad for the men's T20 World Cup set to begin next month. T20 superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been ignored while left-handed opener Evin Lewis has returned to the squad, which will play in Round One against Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland.

Lewis last played for the national team at the previous year's World Cup in the UAE. The Trinidadian's form hasn't been encouraging in the ongoing edition of the CPL as well.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting all-rounder Raymon Reifer are the two uncapped players.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes stated that they have considered the performances in the CPL before selecting the squad and trusts them to compete well in the tournament. As quoted on the official website, the former opener said:

"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies. In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.

"I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that."

He continued:

"I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s.

"There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup; because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements."

Before the T20 World Cup, West Indies will also lock horns with Australia in a two-match T20 series, starting on October 5. The Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast will host the opening game, while the Gabba in Brisbane will stage the second on October 7.

West Indies are also the only team in history to lift the T20 World Cup twice, beating Sri Lanka in the final in 2012 and defeating England four years later. However, they failed to make it past the group stage last year.

West Indies' 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup

Windies Cricket @windiescricket The squad is in!



Presenting the 15-man squad for the Men's T20 World Cup!



Squad details

bit.ly/worldcupsquad2… The squad is in!Presenting the 15-man squad for the Men's T20 World Cup!Squad details 🚨The squad is in!🚨Presenting the 15-man squad for the Men's T20 World Cup!🏆 Squad details⬇️bit.ly/worldcupsquad2…

Nicolas Pooran (C/WK), Rovman Powell (VC), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit