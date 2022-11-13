Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to step up against England in their T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13). The right-handed batter scored 32 off 28 at a rather sedate strike rate of 114.29, which included only two boundaries.

Azam fell prey to England spinner Adil Rashid, who bowled a googly and grabbed the return catch to reduce Pakistan to 84-3 in 11.1 overs.

Babar Azam vs Adil Rashid H2H in T20Is: 66 runs, 4 dismissals

The 27-year-old failed to leave an impact in the tournament, scoring 120 runs in seven games. His only half-century came against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Fans expressed their disappointment with Azam for his slow innings in the crunch game.

Here are some reactions:

Rohit Kumar @skipperrkohli



Babar azam 28 balls 32 runs



You know who is statpadder @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma 28 ball 27 runsBabar azam 28 balls 32 runsYou know who is statpadder @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma 28 ball 27 runs Babar azam 28 balls 32 runs You know who is statpadder

Kartik Tripathi @ImKartik05 Babar Azam out, Advantage Pakistan. Babar Azam out, Advantage Pakistan.

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#PAKvENG Babar Azam statpadded 32 runs off 28 in the finals. This gonna affect Pakistan for sure during 2nd innings. Babar Azam statpadded 32 runs off 28 in the finals. This gonna affect Pakistan for sure during 2nd innings.#PAKvENG https://t.co/aHx4iCKgzn

🙇🏻‍♂️ @notTODAY_fucker

#T20WorldCupFinal Great test knock again by the goat babar azam! Great test knock again by the goat babar azam! #T20WorldCupFinal

Saurabh 🇮🇳 @smart_1432

#EngvsPak

#T20WorldCupFinal Babar Azam in T20 is that kind of guy jiska hum stumping bhi chod dete the in childhood🤣 Babar Azam in T20 is that kind of guy jiska hum stumping bhi chod dete the in childhood🤣#EngvsPak #T20WorldCupFinal

CricStats @AllCricketStats

(1-6 overs)



80.00 - Babar Azam*

80.00 - Craig Ervine

81.63 - K Williamson

88.89 - Devon Conway

89.47 - KL Rahul

90.91 - Sean Williams

94.74 - Rohit Sharma



#T20WorldCup #BabarAzam #Williamson #KLRahul #RohitSharma Worst SR in 2022 T20WC Super 12s(1-6 overs)80.00 - Babar Azam*80.00 - Craig Ervine81.63 - K Williamson88.89 - Devon Conway89.47 - KL Rahul90.91 - Sean Williams94.74 - Rohit Sharma Worst SR in 2022 T20WC Super 12s(1-6 overs)80.00 - Babar Azam*80.00 - Craig Ervine81.63 - K Williamson 88.89 - Devon Conway89.47 - KL Rahul 90.91 - Sean Williams 94.74 - Rohit Sharma#T20WorldCup #BabarAzam #Williamson #KLRahul #RohitSharma

Babar Azam and Co. set 138-run target for England in T20 World Cup 2022 final

A clinical bowling performance from England helped them restrict Pakistan to a below-par score of 137-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with 3-12, while Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up a couple of wickets each. Ben Stokes was also among the wickets.

Shan Masood was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 38 off 28, with the other batters having an off day. The onus will be on Pakistan's bowlers after England beat India by ten wickets, chasing 169 with a whopping four overs to spare.

In a repeat of the 1992 World Cup final (50-over), Pakistan and England are battling for the ultimate prize at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 30 years.

Former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan shared a special message for Babar Azam and Co. ahead of the game. In a tweet, the former Pakistan all-rounder and Prime Minister wrote:

“My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final, & don't get overawed by it.

He continued:

“Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; that means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success."

Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success. That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.

Younis Khan-led Pakistan lifted the T20 World Cup in 2009, while England won their maiden title under Paul Collingwood. The winner will join West Indies as the second team to win the competition twice.

Poll : 0 votes