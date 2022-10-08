T20 World Cup 2022: "Hardik will have more chance to have an impact" - Ricky Ponting on Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell all-rounder debate

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hailed Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his incredible comeback to international cricket. After last year's T20 World Cup, Pandya took time away from the game to work on his fitness and all-round skills.

The time off has clearly helped as Pandya came back with a bang, winning the IPL 2022 season with the Gujarat Titans. There was a marked improvement in the way Hardik Pandya bowled, as he clocked 140 kmph and above consistently.

Speaking in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram, Ricky Ponting explained why he feels Pandya will come out on top against Glenn Maxwell in the battle of the all-rounders at the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said:

"Hardik’s last few months, in particular, have probably been the best of his career. Looking at the way they stack up, I think Hardik will probably have more of a chance to have an impact with the ball and also more of a chance to have an impact with the bat."

"I’m going to call that one a draw" - Ricky Ponting on Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell

While Hardik Pandya is arguably India's X-factor, Australia have their own explosive all-rounder in Glenn Maxwell. Ponting feels that Maxwell bats a bit too low and may not face as many deliveries as Pandya does.

However, when asked about who would be more impactful between the two all-rounders in the T20 World Cup, here's what the former Australian captain had to say:

"Maxwell's been batting quite low in T20 cricket. But that being said, in Australia, I think Maxwell will end up scoring more runs than Hardik. And I think Hardik will take more wickets than Maxwell. So, I’m going to call that one a draw."

India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

