T20 World Cup 2022: "Have you taken Fakhar Zaman to Australia to sell peanuts? - Danish Kaneria questions team selection after Pakistan's successive losses

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed Pakistan's team management, suggesting that they have failed to identify the right combination at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

He pointed out how senior top-order batter Fakhar Zaman failed to make it to the playing XI in their first two matches, despite their batting woes. He also questioned the Pakistan think tank for not giving Shaheen Afridi enough time to recover.

Kaneria opined that the Men in Green have not utilized all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz well during the competition. He suggested that Babar Azam and Co. have failed to assign a proper role to the player. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Have you taken Fakhar Zaman to Australia to sell peanuts? Do you want to ruin the career of Shaheen Afridi? They haven't even identified Mohammad Nawaz's role in the team. Nawaz himself isn't aware of what the team management expects from him."

The 41-year-old also blasted Asif Ali for claiming that he tends to hit around 100 to 150 sixes during practice, highlighting his struggles during important matches.

Kaneria further blamed the management for preparing dead wickets for their home matches, suggesting that they didn't prepare well for the T20 World Cup. He added:

"Asif Ali says that he usually hits 100-150 sixes in practice. Where did he hit those sixes? in his house? These guys can't even play any bowlers. The process has been completely wrong. They made dead pitches in their home matches and these guys scored runs there against smaller teams."

The Babar Azam-led side have suffered two consecutive heartbreaking losses at the showpiece T20 event. While they lost their opening encounter to India by four wickets, they were handed a one-run loss by Zimbabwe in their ensuing encounter.

"This bitterness needs to go" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistani fans

Kaneria further spoke about how several Pakistani fans and experts have indicated that India might not win the T20 World Cup 2022, despite their impressive start.

Expressing displeasure over the statements, he urged the people of Pakistan not to be jealous of India's success. He mentioned that they must appreciate Rohit Sharma-led side as they have played fantastic cricket so far.

He added:

"Why are we so jealous of India? A lot of people have said that like Pakistan, India too will soon get knocked out of the T20 World Cup. This bitterness needs to go.

"It's the same thing if the World Cup comes to Pakistan or it goes to India. They have played really well and you have to appreciate them for that."

Babar and Co. will be aiming to salvage some pride by winning their remaining fixtures as they look to stay afloat in the tournament. They are scheduled to take on the Netherlands in their third match of the ICC event on Sunday, October 30.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes