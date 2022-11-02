T20 World Cup 2022: "He is the story of Indian cricket" - Aakash Chopra lauds Arshdeep Singh's spell vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has lauded Arshdeep Singh for bowling a match-winning spell in India's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh.

Arshdeep registered figures of 2/38 in his four overs to help India register a five-run win over their eastern neighbors via the DLS method. The left-arm seamer, who conceded 12 runs in his first over, bounced back brilliantly to pick up two wickets in his second over before bowling a game-clinching final over.

While reflecting on India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for the youngster. He said:

"Arshdeep - he is the story of Indian cricket if we talk about the last six months, the way this kid's stature has grown. Only one bowler could have bowled four overs in this game. None of Shami, Bhuvi, Hardik, Ashwin or Axar did that, Arshdeep did it."

Chopra appreciated the Punjab Kings pacer for bouncing back after a harrowing experience in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The former India batter elaborated:

"It means the captain went towards Arshdeep Singh over everybody else. How fantastic this is because this is the same Arshdeep for whom I had to change my Twitter DP, he was abused so much. His growth is absolutely phenomenal."

ICC @ICC



Arshdeep Singh continues to deliver the goods for India



#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN Arshdeep Singh continues to deliver the goods for India 💥💥💥 Arshdeep Singh continues to deliver the goods for India 👏 #T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN https://t.co/LFsCunQtdM

Arshdeep put down Asif Ali's catch in the Asia Cup Super 4 game against the Men in Green. India went on to lose that game and subsequently failed to reach the final of the continental tournament.

"It happens with him against Bangladesh" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's crucial spell

Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets in the 13th over of the Bangladesh innings.

Chopra also praised Hardik Pandya for striking a couple of telling blows with the ball. He said:

"Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets. It happens with him against Bangladesh, the 20th over or the second-last over. He has done it earlier as well in 2016, he was a small kid at that time and now he is the main player of this team."

Chopra added that a miserly over bowled by Mohammad Shami and India's fielding contributed to their win. The reputed commentator stated:

"KL Rahul's run-out, I think he was absolutely exceptional. Shami's over where he gave just three or four runs, that was brilliant. Then Suryakumar Yadav's catches, he doesn't drop them. Deepak Hooda's catch - wow, what a catch. The ball went extremely high and he held it calmly."

Shami conceded just four runs and dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 10th over of the Bangladesh innings, with Suryakumar Yadav taking the catch at long-on. While Yadav also held an excellent catch off Afif Hossain, substitute fielder Deepak Hooda caught a steepler to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Arshdeep Singh pick up 2+ wickets in India's final group-stage game against Zimbabwe? Yes No 0 votes