"Hum bardaasht nahi kar paaenge"- Younis Khan warns Pakistan to change their approach ahead of the T20 World Cup

Former legendary Pakistan batter Younis Khan believes the approach of the current national team isn't ideal with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. Pakistan fell short by as many as 63 runs in the third T20I against England, citing a gap between their approach and that of their opposition.

There has been a lot of debate about whether captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the right opening pair, given their inability to give explosive starts consistently.

However, speaking in a video posted by paktv.tv, Younis Khan claimed that it was high time that the debate stopped and concrete steps are taken as soon as possible. He said:

"Look, there has already been a lot of debate (about the approach) and nothing has changed. PCB officials will have to make some tough decisions. Varna jo hoga na vahape, hum bardaasht nahi kar paaenge (Or else, we won't be able to tolerate what will happen in Australia).

"We need to ensure that somehow we reach the semifinal. Once we are there, it's all about luck and who plays better on the day."

"You need to think about the team"- Younis Khan on sacrifices in cricket

Younis Khan also opined that there should be a proper template with which the team, especially the batting line-up, should function.

He feels every batter needs to be given a certain role and the roles of the others shouldn't be adjusted just to play a particular batter in his preferred position.

Babar Azam has now earned the most wins as captain in T20Is



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK 𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 🥇Babar Azam has now earned the most wins ascaptain in T20Is 𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 🥇Babar Azam has now earned the most wins as 🇵🇰 captain in T20Is 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/icwxayMGzw

On this, Younis stated:

"Cricket is a game of sacrifices. You need to think about the team and not about which number or approach suits your batting the most. You need to play for the country and the people and then if any energy is left, play for yourself."

Do you think Babar Azam should bat at No.3 for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

