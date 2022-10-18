T20 World Cup 2022: "I've spoken that it could be my last tournament" - Matthew Wade

Australian keeper-batter Matthew Wade has suggested that the upcoming T20 World Cup could be his last tournament with the national side. The veteran cricketer also revealed that he thought he would never play an ICC event again.

Wade, who will keep wickets for Australia when they start their title defense this week against New Zealand, played an integral role in the country's World Cup win last year. The semi-final against Pakistan saw Wade hit 41* off 17 balls and share an unbroken partnership of 81 runs with Marcus Stoinis to take Australia into the final.

Speaking on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast, Wade admitted that he thinks of every game he plays as a 'bonus' as his time could be over any moment. The Tasmanian also understands the importance of grooming Josh Inglis in the near future and is ready to step aside. He said:

"I'm no closer to the end than I was 12 months ago but for some reason, last (World Cup), I thought I'd never play another ICC event. And now I'm here again and I'm playing. So I'm kind of like, 'Well, if this is it, this is it. If it's not, it's not.' I've spoken that it could be my last tournament – It may be, it may not be – I don't know.

"I just go in thinking every game is a bonus. If they feel like there's a role for me to play, I'll play it. If 'Ingo' is the next man and they want to get him game time, then I'm more than happy to walk away as well. I don't want to really be holding people up."

The southpaw has finished a few games on his own in recent times, especially during the tour of India last month. As the only left-hander in the middle order, the defending champions would bank on Wade to do the damage.

"I think it's really important to take yourself out of the picture" - Matthew Wade

Wade, a veteran of over 200 T20Is, conceded that players must consider making maximum impact in the format instead of focusing on individual records. The 34-year-old recalled that the same strategy helped Australia in lifting the trophy last year. He explained:

"I think it's really important to take yourself out of the picture. I think if anyone walks into T20s, especially at the international level, and is worried about their own individual performance – or you're trying to get to 10 before you take a risk, little things that do slip into players' minds at times – you're in real trouble.

"We need to be a team that's willing to go out and (have) maximum impact as a group. We made a conscious effort of making sure we rewarded guys that did that."

He added:

"Guys that would walk out and put the foot down straightaway for the team and take themselves out of it is something that we value highly in this group. And something that has certainly helped us work towards being the team that we want it to be."

Should Australia retain the title this year, it will make them the first country to do so and the second to win two T20 World Cups.

