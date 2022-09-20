T20 World Cup 2022: "If you think you are perfect, then don't come to me" - Arshdeep Singh's coach shares details about the pacer's conversation with Wasim Akram

Arshdeep Singh's coach Jaswant Rai recently revealed what legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram told the Indian pacer when the two met during the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on journalist Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel, he disclosed that Akram had praised the Indian bowler when they interacted at the continental event. He mentioned that the former Pakistan captain had told Arshdeep that he didn't need to ask him anything if he thought he was perfect in all aspects.

Rai suggested that Akram's remarks left Arshdeep confused and that he didn't know how to react. He added that the left-armer ultimately ended up going to Akram for an interaction the next day, as he didn't want the legendary bowler to assume that he knew everything.

He said:

"Arshdeep told me that he met Akram bhai who told him, 'Sardarji, you are bowling very well. You are a good bowler. If you think you are perfect, then don't come to me. If you feel you want to ask me anything or want to learn something from me then you can come whenever you want'.

"He then told me that when he went to the hotel at night, he kept thinking about that question. He felt that if he didn't go then Akram would mind and think that Sardarji seems to know everything. So next day he went to Akram and had a discussion."

Arshdeep Singh was lauded by many for his impressive performance with the ball during the death overs in the Asia Cup. The talented youngster was rewarded for the same as he found a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Arshdeep Singh has been rested for the T20I series against Australia

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series at home, starting Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. However, Arshdeep Singh won't be seen in action during the series as he has been rested for the assignment.

The 23-year-old will instead be at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for conditioning-related work. He will be back with the side for the ensuing T20I series against South Africa.

So happy for him, and he deserves everything. Arshdeep Singh in the last 6 months:Performed in IPL 2022.Debut for India in T20I Int'l.Debut for India in ODI Int'l.Selected India's squad for Asia Cup.Performed so well in. Asia Cup.Now selected in India's squad for T20 WC.So happy for him, and he deserves everything.

Arshdeep Singh bagged five wickets from as many matches at the Asia Cup at a decent economy rate of 8.62. Notably, he was entrusted to bowl the crucial final overs during India's clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India's squad for Australia series

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

