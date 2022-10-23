IND vs PAK 2022: "Special win" - Virat Kohli reacts after steering India to epic victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

It was the Virat Kohli show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he led India to a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The former skipper struck an unbeaten 53-ball 82 to vault the Men in Blue out of trouble in the Super 12 encounter.

It was a thrill-a-minute contest that went down to the wire with over 90,000 spectators witnessing it in the stands. But India's No. 3 absorbed the pressure in the end overs and saw his team through to the finish line.

The man himself took to Twitter to express his feelings after the win. He said:

"Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers"

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

Chasing 160, India were in dire straits at 31/4 before Kohli combined forces with Hardik Pandya. The duo stitched together a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket to put the chase back on track.

Kohli took matters into his own hands with 48 runs needed off the last three overs. He held his nerve, and in the end, Ravichandran Ashwin chipped a Mohammad Nawaz delivery over mid-off to get the job done.

"It was a treat to watch you play" - Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Virat Kohli's knock in the T20 World Cup

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reserved special words of praise for Kohli's masterclass. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar dubbed his innings as his best while also mentioning that it was a treat to watch him play.

Tendulkar pointed out the six scored off Haris Rauf's penultimate delivery in the 19th over, terming it spectacular. Here's a look at what the great man said:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

Keep it going.



#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @imVkohli , it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!Keep it going. .@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/FakWPrStMg

India will take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27) in their next Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will then play Zimbabwe on the same day at the Perth Stadium.

Will this performance catapult India's charge at the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments below!

