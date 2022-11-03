T20 World Cup 2022: "Indian fans don’t really care how their team is going, they just support them really, really well" - Ian Healy

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy drew comparisons between Indian and Aussie fans in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Healy suggested that the Indian fans get behind their team regardless of the results, unlike the Australians.

Australia are placed precariously heading into their final Super 12 stage game. Not only must they beat Afghanistan by a huge margin in Adelaide on Friday, November 4, but they also hope for England to lose to Sri Lanka.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast, Healy opined that Aussie fans haven't gotten behind the national side in the manner in which the Indian supporters usually root for their team. The 58-year-old explained:

"Over the last week, I haven’t sensed a strong uplift in support for the team. Indian fans, they don’t really care how their team is going, they just support them really, really well."

The former keeper stressed that Australia have some of the most recognizable players in the world in their ranks, adding:

"We’ve got David Warner, a top 10 Australia batsman of all time. Finch, our best ever T20 batsman we’ve had as a country. Marsh, topsy-turvy but entertaining and coming good. Stoinis, a very good pressure player he’s turned himself into now. Tim David, this exciting entrant into the team.

"Matty Wade has been a good achiever at the end of his career. And then we’ve had Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, a very consistent unit full of threats in any conditions all around the world. Then throw in Steve Smith, he’s been one of our top five cricketers ever… so why aren’t I sensing more support?"

The defending champions have had an underwhelming campaign, starting with a deflating 89-run loss to New Zealand. Despite convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Ireland, Australia are not among the favorites to reach the semi-finals due to their inferior net run rate.

"These boys must feel that they have to re-earn this respect" - Ian Healy

Australia cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Healy further stated that key players must perform consistently to earn the fans' respect. He stated in this regard:

"We just don’t get this blind support anymore, it must have to be earned at the moment. These boys must feel that they have to re-earn this respect. Does our national cricket team have an image problem? Our captain’s been out of form, our bowlers haven’t really been as devastating as they can be and in general, we’re just off, but we’re not on our own."

The Aussies clinched their first T20 World Cup title last year, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final.

