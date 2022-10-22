T20 World Cup 2022: Indians highest buyers of tickets with 16,000 purchases 

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has been a spectacle so far and things are bound to increase by a notch as the Super 12 phase approaches. Australia's premier set of venues will host matches between the heavyweights who are vying for the shortest format's most prestigious trophy.

It is no mystery that Indian fans occupy almost every corner of the planet and turn up in numbers when the Men in Blue feature away from home. Fans claimed the spotlight during India's warm-up contest in England against Leicestershire and their tour of Ireland as well as the recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup.

Claiming that Indian residents have claimed most tickets aside from the host nation, a T20 World Cup Local Organizing Committee official told TOI:

"We have sold just under 16,000 tickets to Indian residents. That is the most for any country outside of Australia, ahead of the UK and USA."

The official added:

"We will not release a figure at this stage but we are anticipating up to eight lakh attendance across the 45 matches of this event."

The looming threat of rain will be far from discouraging for Indian fans as a full-house Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is expected to host a high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

"For the ICC T20 World Cup, we expect 18-20,000 supporters from India to travel to Australia this month" - Tourism Australia country manager

The ease of travel restrictions, which has come on the back of COVID-19's receding grip on the world, has played a huge factor in Indian fans making their way over to Australia.

Direct flights to Australia from India have apparently been increased to 24 times a week, easing the fans' experience for the tournament Down Under.

Claiming that up to 20,000 fans are expected to travel from India to Australia to attend the T20 World Cup, Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia country manager (India and Gulf), told TOI:

"For the ICC World Cup, we expect 18-20,000 supporters from India to travel to Australia this month and the next. The biggest draw has been the India-Pak Sunday Blockbuster."

He added:

"This growth is primarily due to the tripling of direct flights between India and Australia. Pre-Covid there were eight flights per week by Air India and now this figure has risen to 24 as Qantas has also started flights to Delhi and Bengaluru."

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup will start with a match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday, October 22.

