T20 World Cup 2022: "It’s incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently" - Shane Watson on Virat Kohli

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has heaped praise on former India captain Virat Kohli for his unbelievable numbers in T20I cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons scoring with Kohli-like consistency in T20 cricket is 'ridiculous'.

Kohli, who started the ongoing T20 World Cup brightly, went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in tournament history. The 33-year-old crossed the Sri Lankan's tally of 1016 runs during his unbeaten knock against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Watson said that the former RCB captain's T20 World Cup numbers are freakish, and it's incredible to maintain such consistency.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting, and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country, he is a freak, and those statistics are super freakish. It’s incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It’s ridiculous."

In 25 games in tournament history, the Delhi-born Kohli has amassed 1065 runs at 88.75 with13 fifties at a decent strike rate of 132.06. He also won the player of the tournament award in 2014 and 2016.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 64 off 44 lifts India to 184 against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue amassed 184 in their ongoing T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Put into bat first, KL Rahul scored a fifty after a run of low scores.

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav joined hands to put together a quickfire 38-run stand. Before Yadav's arrival, the former Indian captain also added 67 with KL Rahul after captain Rohit Sharma had fallen cheaply. A short rain-enforced break meant Bangladesh need 161 off 16 overs.

A win for India will ensure them a semi-final berth, having already beaten Pakistan and the Netherlands.

