T20 World Cup 2022: "Just to avoid the drama that follows" - Tabraiz Shamsi gives indirect warning to non-strikers who back up too much

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has rubbished the idea of bowlers giving non-strikers a warning before running them out if they try to back up too much.

Journalist Peter Della Penna has been quite active on Twitter ever since England players and media questioned Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for not maintaining the 'spirit of cricket' for running out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end.

Penna was at it again when he posted screenshots of how Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa backed up significantly in the opening game of the T20 World Cup against Namibia. Here's what he tweeted:

Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna The opportunity is there for any Namibian bowler to run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the non-striker's end. He's leaving his non-striker's crease even before the bowler gets past the umpire... More than a full yard out by the point of delivery. The opportunity is there for any Namibian bowler to run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the non-striker's end. He's leaving his non-striker's crease even before the bowler gets past the umpire... More than a full yard out by the point of delivery. https://t.co/v3sIPD4fGa

Tabraiz Shamsi saw this tweet and indirectly gave a warning to the batters that he won't let them take advantage by leaving the non-striker's crease too early. Here's what he wrote in his quote tweet:

"People always say there should atleast be a friendly warning given first right? Are we allowed to publicly give a friendly warning at once to ALL the batters in the world who leave their crease early with 1 tweet? Just to avoid the drama that follows after a runout like that."

Tabraiz Shamsi @shamsi90



Are we allowed to publicly give a friendly warning at once to ALL the batters in the world who leave their crease early with 1 tweet?



Just to avoid the drama that follows after a runout like that 🤔 Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna The opportunity is there for any Namibian bowler to run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the non-striker's end. He's leaving his non-striker's crease even before the bowler gets past the umpire... More than a full yard out by the point of delivery. The opportunity is there for any Namibian bowler to run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the non-striker's end. He's leaving his non-striker's crease even before the bowler gets past the umpire... More than a full yard out by the point of delivery. https://t.co/v3sIPD4fGa People always say there should atleast be a friendly warning given first right?Are we allowed to publicly give a friendly warning at once to ALL the batters in the world who leave their crease early with 1 tweet?Just to avoid the drama that follows after a runout like that 🤔 twitter.com/PeterDellaPenn… People always say there should atleast be a friendly warning given first right?Are we allowed to publicly give a friendly warning at once to ALL the batters in the world who leave their crease early with 1 tweet?Just to avoid the drama that follows after a runout like that 🤔 twitter.com/PeterDellaPenn…

Tabraiz Shamsi had similar views when asked about the Deepti-Dean saga

In a press conference earlier, Tabraiz Shamsi had given a similar opinion when he was asked what he felt on the whole 'spirit of cricket' debate that commenced after Deepti ran out Dean.

The spinner believes if bowlers need to keep their front foot behind the pop-in crease to avoid a no-ball, the batters should also not back up to avoid a run out. He said:

"My views has been quite public. If bowlers have to keep their foot behind the line, batsmen should do the same as well. Rules are there and I don’t see any controversy in it. Both sides should play fair."

Do you feel any batter could get run out in such a way during the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes