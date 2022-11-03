T20 World Cup 2022: "Mo has his son out here and he was saying in the airport how bad and easy a drop it was!" - England's Tymal Mills reflects on Moeen Ali's dropped catch against New Zealand 

England left-arm pacer Tymal Mills spoke about Moeen Ali's dropped catch during the team's crucial encounter against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder dropped a regulation chance from the in-form Glenn Phillips at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1.

Philipps was arguably England's biggest threat as they attempted to defend their 180-run target. The right-handed batter got off to a brisk start with skipper Kane Williamson standing firm at the other end.

A huge moment in the contest came in the 10th over when Phillips attempted to slog Adil Rashid but got no connection whatsoever. The ball ventured into the off-side with Ali poised to take the catch comfortably at cover point. However, the all-rounder scuffed the chance as the ball hit his chest, with Ali apparently having lost sight of it in the lights.

Firstpost Sports @FirstpostSports #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs New Zealand



Watch : Moeen Ali drops a dolly; Glenn Phillips goes on to score 25-ball 50

firstpost.com/firstcricket/s… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs New ZealandWatch: Moeen Ali drops a dolly; Glenn Phillips goes on to score 25-ball 50 #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs New Zealand 🇳🇿Watch 📹: Moeen Ali drops a dolly; Glenn Phillips goes on to score 25-ball 50firstpost.com/firstcricket/s…

Revealing that even Ali's son was critical of his father's fielding attempt, Mills said on the BBC's Good Pace for Radio podcast:

"It is one of those ones you can laugh about now. Mo has his son out here and he was saying in the airport how bad and easy a drop it was!"

Phillips eventually went on to score 62 off 36 deliveries, but waged a lone battle as New Zealand fell short by 20 runs. The focal point of the run chase, however, was Williamson's innings. The Kiwi skipper scored a run-a-ball 40 as his side suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Noting that the likes of Williamson and Indian captain Rohit Sharma negotiate his express pace very easily, England pacer Mark Wood said during the same interaction:

"I always feel Williamson is very hard to bowl at. As a fast bowler I feel giving him the pace on the ball helps him. He is able to hit gaps well. He makes me feel like I am bowling 30mph. Him and Rohit Sharma - they make me feel like I am bowling so slowly."

England set for a tight finish in Group 1 of the Super 12

Jos Buttler and Co. bounced back from their defeat against Ireland to stay alive in the tournament. They are currently placed second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage by virtue of their net run rate.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Match highlights ms.spr.ly/6011d9Ugb A huge win at The Gabba to keep our #T20WorldCup hopes alive 🦁Match highlights A huge win at The Gabba to keep our #T20WorldCup hopes alive 🦁Match highlights 👇 ms.spr.ly/6011d9Ugb

England will face Sri Lanka in Group 1's final encounter on Saturday, November 5, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Will England qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for a third successive time? Let us know what you think.

T20 World Cup 2022: "As and when the team requires, you will get the call, is what we are always told" - Mohammad Shami on his return to Team India's T20I setup

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes