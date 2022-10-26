T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Paul Stirling and Sam Curran move up the ladder – Updated after Match 20

Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Ireland upset England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. In a rain-marred contest, the Irish side beat England by five runs on the DLS method.

Bowling first, the English bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Ireland on 157. Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 62 for Ireland at the top of the order. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone were the pick of the bowlers for England as they finished with three wickets each.

In reply, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got going. They were 105/5 at the end of 14.3 overs before rain arrived and no further play was possible. As a result, Ireland won the game by five runs on the DLS method. With this, Ireland have grabbed their first win of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 20

Kusal Mendis continues to be the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 176 runs in five games. The Lankan opener has averaged 44 with the bat and has been giving solid starts to his side. He will be eager to carry forward his rich form with the bat and contribute in Sri Lanka’s next game.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Mendis, having scored 137 runs in four games. He played a crucial part in the Netherlands qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will be hoping that he keeps contributing in a similar manner in their upcoming games.

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka also has 137 runs to his name and follows Max O’Dowd on the list. Nissanka has averaged 34.25 with the bat and is one of the most consistent performers for his side in the shortest format.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is placed in fourth position, having scored 136 runs at an average of 34. Paul Stirling of Ireland scored 14 against England to take his tally to 122 runs. He has now entered the top five run-scorers in the competition.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Sam Curran has picked up seven wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 so far

Wanindu Hasaranga continues to lead the most wickets charts in the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner from Sri Lanka has grabbed nine wickets in five matches so far. He had an off day against Australia in Perth but will be hoping to bounce back and add a few more to his tally in their next fixture.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has also picked up nine wickets and sits below Hasaranga in the list of most wickets. The Dutch pacer has been averaging 10.78 with the ball and has impressed everyone with his skills.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has eight wickets to his name and follows de Leede on the Most Wickets List.

Sam Curran of England picked up two wickets against Ireland on Wednesday and has taken his tally to seven wickets in two games. He picked up a fifer against Afghanistan and is now placed fourth in the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup. Curran will look to step up in an all-important clash against Australia at the MCG on Friday.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 331 votes