T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sri Lankan duo of Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 26

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne was all set to host an exciting fixture between England and Australia on Friday (October 28). This was the 26th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but rain played a spoilsport as the game was called off.

The two sides were desperate for a win coming into this game. Both England and Australia won one game and lost one. Both sides were looking to grab their second win in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the weather in Melbourne had other plans as persistent rain washed out the entire fixture without a ball being bowled.

With this result, both England and Australia share a point each and the race to the semi-finals of Group 1 is getting interesting. With both the fixtures washed out, we have four teams with three points each. The top two sides will qualify for the semi-finals and some exciting contests are in store for fans.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most runs list after the conclusion of Match 26

As the 26th game of the T20 World Cup 2022 was washed out, there isn’t any change in the most runs list.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka continues to lead the charts, having scored 176 runs at an average of 44 in five games. Below him is Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands, who has smashed 153 runs in five games. Both players are giving solid starts to their respective sides in the competition.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has helped his side reach the Super 12 stage and played a big role in his side beating Pakistan in a nail-biting contest. Raza has 145 runs to his name in five matches and is third in the most runs list.

Virat Kohli is in sensational form with the bat. The former Indian captain has already scored 144 runs in just two games and is unbeaten in the competition so far. He is a mainstay of the Indian batting lineup and will look to add a few more when he takes the field against South Africa on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Sam Curran has picked up seven wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 so far

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up nine wickets in five games at an average of 15.67.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also has nine wickets to his name and sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is among the top three wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up eight wickets in five matches and is troubling the opposition batters with his variations.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has picked up eight wickets in five games and follows Raza in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. Below Theekshana sits Sam Curran, who has picked up seven wickets in two games.

The English pacer averages 5.86 with the ball. He will be disappointed about not getting a chance to add to his tally as his side's fixture against Australia was washed out.

